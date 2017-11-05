Whitfield To Use Facebook To Urge Citizens To Vote For Transportation Sales Tax

Sunday, November 5, 2017

Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield will take to Facebook Monday to explain and respond to questions concerning the upcoming Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) vote.

Commissioner Whitfield will hold a "Facebook Live" session at 6 p. m. on the Walker County Government's official Facebook page. Along with explaining the benefits of TSPLOST, he said he would encourage voters to engage with him and post questions during the broadcast.

The county's Facebook page is located at facebook.com/ WalkerCountyCommissioner and features the county's seal as its profile picture.

Walker County residents will vote "yes" or "no" on the TSPLOST on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TSPLOST calls for a one percent sales tax increase with funds earmarked specifically for transportation projects, like road paving. The tax would last five years and would not take effect until April 1, 2018.

It is estimated TSPLOST will generate about $3 million a year for transportation projects in Walker County and its five cities.