Monday, November 6, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 30-Nov. 5:

JOHNSON TREMAYNE DEJUAN B/M 29 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MORE THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

BARKER JEREMY LEE W/M 36 OFFICER COPPOCK DUI MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, VIOLATION OF DRIVING PERMIT

SISK CHRISTOPHER AARON W/M 22 *** PROBATION VIOLATION

YARBROUGH ROBERT WESLEY W/M 37 OFFICER ANDERSON LIVESTOCK RUNNING AT LARGE PROHIBITED

COX ANITA JOSEPHINE W/F 47 OFFICER GILLELAND POSSESSION OF METH

CROWE ANTHONY RAY W/M 54 OFFICER GILLELAND OBSTRUCTION (M), POSSESSION OF METH

COOK OLIVER TILMAN W/M 36 OFFICER WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION (F), OBSTRUCTION (M), POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

BRUNO-MENDEZ TRISTAN *** W/M 21 OFFICER CAMPBELL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

BENNETT III RONALD MARSHALL W/M 37 OFFICER WORLEY CONTEMPT OF COURT

JOHNSON ASHLEY BROOKE W/F 29 OFFICER RAMEY CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

SAENZ RICKY DALE W/M 31 OFFICER TERRY FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

STEELE DOUGLAS LEE W/M 29 OFFICER CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF COURT, THEFT BY TAKING (M)

HOLT STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER W/M 35 OFFICER TERRY PAROLE VIOLATION, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS, HARRASSING PHONE CALLS

ANDERSON MICHAEL ERWIN W/M 47 OFFICER ALFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

NEWBY MATTHEW JAKE W/M 25 OFFICER JEWELL PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

WARD JAMES RAY W/M 61 *** ***

EDWARDS JASON MICHAEL W/M 40 OFFICER CHANDLER REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG WITH INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, PROBATION VIOLATION (M)

ABLES JAMEY NICOLE W/F 32 OFFICER MCBEE CONTEMPT OF COURT CIVIL

PURSLEY CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS W/M 24 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

SHIRLEY RANDALL LAMAR W/M 56 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

BICE CHRISTOPHER BLAKE W/M 32 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

SKIDMORE DAVID MATTHEW W/M 41 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

NEZ JAMES JOSHUA W/M 37 OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH. IV, OBSTRUCTION (M)

MILLS ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 30 OFFICER SAVAGE FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CAMERON CHRISTOPHER GILES W/M 28 OFFICER MCBEE CONTEMPT OF COURT CIVIL

SWIMS JESSE LEE W/M 50 OFFICER MCBEE HOLD FOR COURT

THOMPSON ADAM VERNON W/M 33 OFFICER MULLIS CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS, INTERFERING WITH CHILD CUSTODY

PATTON ERIC ANTHONY B/M 25 TURN IN BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

OBRYANT MATTHEW DERIK W/M 46 OFFICER KELLEY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DESALVO PATRICIA LYNN W/F 43 OFFICER BRADFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

HUMAN JESSICA MARIE W/F 34 OFFICER HOUSER FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

TAYLOR ALISHA DANIELLE W/F 32 OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

DEANECELLI RON SIR GAY W/M 41 OFFICER STAFFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

WORLEY JERRY WILLIAM W/M 43 OFFICER GARRISON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, TEXTING WHILE DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BLEVINS BRADLEY LON W/M 20 TURN IN OBSTRUCTION- M, FURNISHING OR PURCHASING OF ALCOHOL, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT WITH INJURY OR DEATH, DRVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DEFECTIVE TIRES, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

COOLEY JOHN CURTIS W/M 29 OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION- F

OLIVER ROBERT LAWRENCE W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

PARKER BRADLEY DALE W/M 36 OFFICER DYE SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

NANCE WENDALL LAVELL B/M 24 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT BY TAKING- M

GIDEON TERRIE LYNN W/F 55 OFFICER CATHEY RETURN FROM BATTLEFIELD IMAGING

BROWN JONATHAN HAROLD W/M 36 DOC RETURN FROM COURT

WIMPY ROBBIE FARRIS W/M 47 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

STEELE CHARLES DERRICK W/M 33 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F, BATTERY

DUPREE GRAYSON SHERMA JR. W/M 50 OFFICER MILLER ***

MURPHY DANTE CAMERON W/M 17 OFFICER DYE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DENSON CYNTHIA AMANDA W/F 41 OFFICER REYNOLDS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOCKLEAR ANTHONY DAVID W/M 26 OFFICER GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

GASS RODNEY JAMES W/M 39 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

CARTER LEWIS NELSON W/M 37 OFFICER CAREATHERS ***

LADUKE LORI KATHERINE W/F 47 OFFICER WOOTEN FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

RHODES JACKIE LYNN W/F 58 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

THORNTON CHRISTOPHER ALAN W/M 55 PROBATION VIOLATION OF PAROLE

LOVETT DESOTA ALLISON W/F 20 OFFICER WOOTEN CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HAWKINS NORMA MICHELLE W/F 46 PROBATION ***

SONGER SAMANTHA ANN W/F 40 OFFICER SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION- F

COLBERT ERIC DEKEITH W/M 49 OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

JUV JUV JUV W/M 16 OFFICER SCHRADER ***

WELCH JUSTIN MICHAEL W/M 38 OFFICER MULLIS POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF A SCH II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, NO INSURANCE

DAVIS SHEKERIA RENA B/F 23 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

HOLLOWAY DAVID EARL W/M 37 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

HALE VALERIE JEAN W/F 41 OFFICER MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

JENKINS JUSTIN SHANE W/M 23 OFFICER TERRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, VIOLATING RESTRICTIONS OF DRIVER’S LICENSE

SPIVEY AMANDA KAY W/F 38 OFFICER WILSON DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

COLSON FLOYD LINDSEY W/M 34 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

STODDARD RUSSELL FRANKLYN W/M 75 OFFICER MILLER BATTERY (FVA)

BUSTIN CHI ANNE W/F 39 OFFICER TERRY DUI MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, EXPIRED LICENSES, CHILD ENDAGERMENT, CHILD ENDAGERMENT

BROOKS FLOYD EDWARD W/M 44 OFFICER RAMEY FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

CURRY LEONARD JONATHAN W/M 39 OFFICER GAYLON CRIMINAL TRESPASS, FALSE NAME, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH II

ENGLE SARENIA FAYE W/F 35 OFFICER GAYLON CRIMINAL TRESSPASS, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF SCH II

YOUNCE TOMMY DERWIN W/M 50 OFFICER ALFORD PROBATION VIOLATION (F), POSSESSION OF METH, FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

ROBERSON CHARLES CRAIG W/M 49 OFFICER RAMEY DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISHMAN CARLOTTA CHEREE W/F 22 OFFICER WILSON EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSES, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO YIELD

HOOD JASON TERRELL W/M 40 OFFICER RAMEY SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA), CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

SCOTT JOHN JR B/M 49 FORREST FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)

CANADA MARVIN LEON W/M 56 OFFICER WORLEY SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FAMILY VIOLENCE

LANKFORD SETH LEE W/M 31 OFFICER WORLEY DUI, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

KISNER BRIAN ANDREW W/M 71 OFFICER SCOTT FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, DUI

HOLLAND TERRANCE DARRELL W/M 34 OFFICER ALFORD PUI

WILLIAMS VICKIE DENISE B/F 46 OFFICER FORREST FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSES, NO INSURANCE

WILLINGHAM STEVEN THOMAS W/M 36 OFFICER BETHUNE DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED

HOLLAND TERRANCE DARRELL W/M 34 OFFICER REYNOLDS LOITERING AND PROWLING

TUCKER JESSE TYLER W/M 19 OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ, POSSESSION OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGE BY PERSON UNDER AGE 21, DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, AGGRESSIVE DRIVING

HOWARD JOSHUA KEVIN W/M 33 OFFICER SAVAGE BATTERY (FVA)

BLEVINS ANDREA MICHAEL W/F 23 OFFICER GAYLON DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENT, NO INSURANCE

GILBERT ANNA MARIE W/F 39 OFFICER EVANS FAILURE TO APPEAR (M)