Corker Lauds Trump Meeting With Japanese Leader

Friday, February 10, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Friday made the following statement about President Donald J. Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

“There is tremendous opportunity to expand a relationship that is hugely beneficial for both countries, and I commend President Trump for recognizing that by welcoming Prime Minister Abe to the White House so early in his administration. Abe has proven to be a strong partner of the U.S., and he is prepared to work with President Trump to strengthen our economic and security cooperation even further. I’m very optimistic about the potential going forward and the strong signal sent by both leaders today that the U.S.-Japan alliance will continue to provide an anchor of stability across the Asia-Pacific.”