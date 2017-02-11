 Saturday, February 11, 2017 45.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
FAIL TO YIELD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE 
1029 ELMWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID 
3113 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ALVARADO, JULIO E 
2510 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BONE, JOHN ANTHONY 
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH 
144 CROSS ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRADLEY, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
804 SHALLOW DRIVE COLUMBUS, 39702 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY 
1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( INTERFERENCE WITH EMEGENC
---
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL 
9815 B COLONY PARK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN 
1334 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE 
3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CLARK, TRAVIS MP 
2015 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
COLBURN, TABITHA 
8406 SPRINGFIELD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL 
800 MCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DUFF, CARL ROBERT 
115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DYE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
8947 GLENN EREOL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
EARLE, MARISSA ANN 
6413 CHEVAS CIRCLE KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FLANIGAN, MICHAEL JEROME 
2102 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
FOSKEY, AARON JAY 
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, CORNELIUS LEVON 
519 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FROST, RYAN PRESTON 
5923 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE 
4021 CLIFFORD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS 
341 MAFFETT STREET TRION, 307530000 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
HARDNETT, ZACCHEUS A 
1703 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAYES, PATRICK RYAN 
3613 SECOND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE 
951 BOYTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUTCHENS, BROOKE RENEE 
6716 DANTYDALE LN KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, GUY DYLAN 
408 CREST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN 
1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL 
2219 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEE, TAMMY LANICE 
505 LYLERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOARCA REYNOSO, MATEO ALBERTO 
DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L 
1710 DODDSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MCENTYRE, SKYLER T 
HOMELESS , 30720 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
---
MOORE, ROGER EDWARD 
2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
---
NEFF, CRYSTAL AUTUMN 
1062 BURNETT STATION ROAD SEYMOUR, 378653226 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE 
7517 MAHAN GAP RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE 
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PETERS, RANDALL LEE 
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RICE, WILLIE 
2628 GLENWOOD APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SEZAKI, FUTABA 
6412 CHASES LANDING CHATTANOOGA, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE 
3014 CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH 
321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE 
402 C DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE 
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)
---
STRAWN, ROBERT KEITH 
121 TIMBER KNOLL DR #72 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE 
2366 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES 
560 W. KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH 
428 FRAWLEY ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK 
7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRAMMELL, BENITA DONYELL 
2243 EAST 24TH STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE 
2303 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIS, MARK E 
7720 COLDMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
WOODS, LISA RENAY 
3229 IDLEWILDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD 
220 CULVER STREET APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS 
314 CASTLE ROCK LANE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
YOUNG, MICHAEL HENRY 
2682 DOUGLAS LANE THOMPSON STATION, 371795008 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

