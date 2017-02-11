Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
FAIL TO YIELD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE
1029 ELMWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID
3113 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ALVARADO, JULIO E
2510 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BONE, JOHN ANTHONY
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH
144 CROSS ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRADLEY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
804 SHALLOW DRIVE COLUMBUS, 39702
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY
1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( INTERFERENCE WITH EMEGENC
---
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
9815 B COLONY PARK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN
1334 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CLARK, TRAVIS MP
2015 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
COLBURN, TABITHA
8406 SPRINGFIELD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL
800 MCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DUFF, CARL ROBERT
115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DYE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
8947 GLENN EREOL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
EARLE, MARISSA ANN
6413 CHEVAS CIRCLE KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FLANIGAN, MICHAEL JEROME
2102 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, CORNELIUS LEVON
519 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FROST, RYAN PRESTON
5923 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE
4021 CLIFFORD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS
341 MAFFETT STREET TRION, 307530000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
HARDNETT, ZACCHEUS A
1703 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAYES, PATRICK RYAN
3613 SECOND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE
951 BOYTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUTCHENS, BROOKE RENEE
6716 DANTYDALE LN KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, GUY DYLAN
408 CREST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN
1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL
2219 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEE, TAMMY LANICE
505 LYLERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOARCA REYNOSO, MATEO ALBERTO
DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L
1710 DODDSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MCENTYRE, SKYLER T
HOMELESS , 30720
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
---
MOORE, ROGER EDWARD
2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
---
NEFF, CRYSTAL AUTUMN
1062 BURNETT STATION ROAD SEYMOUR, 378653226
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE
7517 MAHAN GAP RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PETERS, RANDALL LEE
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RICE, WILLIE
2628 GLENWOOD APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SEZAKI, FUTABA
6412 CHASES LANDING CHATTANOOGA, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE
3014 CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH
321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
402 C DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)
---
STRAWN, ROBERT KEITH
121 TIMBER KNOLL DR #72 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE
2366 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES
560 W. KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH
428 FRAWLEY ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK
7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRAMMELL, BENITA DONYELL
2243 EAST 24TH STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE
2303 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIS, MARK E
7720 COLDMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
WOODS, LISA RENAY
3229 IDLEWILDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD
220 CULVER STREET APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS
314 CASTLE ROCK LANE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
YOUNG, MICHAEL HENRY
2682 DOUGLAS LANE THOMPSON STATION, 371795008
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SPEEDING
- FAIL TO YIELD
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ALVARADO, JULIO E
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BONE, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BRADLEY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( INTERFERENCE WITH EMEGENC
|
|BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CLARK, TRAVIS MP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|COLBURN, TABITHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/08/1962
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|EARLE, MARISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FLANIGAN, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|FROST, RYAN PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
|
|GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|HARDNETT, ZACCHEUS A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HAYES, PATRICK RYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/15/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHENS, BROOKE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, TAMMY LANICE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOARCA REYNOSO, MATEO ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCENTYRE, SKYLER T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
|
|MOORE, ROGER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
|
|NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SEZAKI, FUTABA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JENNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)
|
|STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAMMELL, BENITA DONYELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, MICHAEL HENRY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017
Charge(s):
|