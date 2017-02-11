Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

FAIL TO YIELD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

ADKINS, KENNETH WAYNE

1029 ELMWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID

3113 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ALVARADO, JULIO E

2510 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BONE, JOHN ANTHONY

4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH

144 CROSS ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRADLEY, TIMOTHY WAYNE

804 SHALLOW DRIVE COLUMBUS, 39702

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY

1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( INTERFERENCE WITH EMEGENC

---

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

9815 B COLONY PARK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

BURKHART, ROBERT FRANKLIN

1334 FLORIDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CLARK, TRAVIS MP

2015 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

COLBURN, TABITHA

8406 SPRINGFIELD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL800 MCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DUFF, CARL ROBERT115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---DYE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE8947 GLENN EREOL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1000---EARLE, MARISSA ANN6413 CHEVAS CIRCLE KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FLANIGAN, MICHAEL JEROME2102 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---FOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREEMAN, CORNELIUS LEVON519 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FROST, RYAN PRESTON5923 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE4021 CLIFFORD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)---GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS341 MAFFETT STREET TRION, 307530000Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---HARDNETT, ZACCHEUS A1703 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAYES, PATRICK RYAN3613 SECOND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE951 BOYTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUTCHENS, BROOKE RENEE6716 DANTYDALE LN KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, GUY DYLAN408 CREST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL2219 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEE, TAMMY LANICE505 LYLERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOARCA REYNOSO, MATEO ALBERTODODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L1710 DODDSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MCENTYRE, SKYLER THOMELESS , 30720Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSS OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE---MOORE, ROGER EDWARD2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)---NEFF, CRYSTAL AUTUMN1062 BURNETT STATION ROAD SEYMOUR, 378653226Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE7517 MAHAN GAP RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PETERS, RANDALL LEE727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RICE, WILLIE2628 GLENWOOD APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SEZAKI, FUTABA6412 CHASES LANDING CHATTANOOGA, 373430000Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE3014 CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, JENNA LEIGH321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, PAMELA DENISE402 C DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)---STRAWN, ROBERT KEITH121 TIMBER KNOLL DR #72 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE2366 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES560 W. KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH428 FRAWLEY ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK7629 HUNTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRAMMELL, BENITA DONYELL2243 EAST 24TH STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE2303 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIS, MARK E7720 COLDMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATION---WOODS, LISA RENAY3229 IDLEWILDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD220 CULVER STREET APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS314 CASTLE ROCK LANE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---YOUNG, MICHAEL HENRY2682 DOUGLAS LANE THOMPSON STATION, 371795008Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

FAIL TO YIELD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ALVARADO, JULIO E

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BONE, JOHN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/05/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOSTON, GARRETT HEATH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRADLEY, TIMOTHY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( INTERFERENCE WITH EMEGENC BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CLARK, TRAVIS MP

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

COLBURN, TABITHA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DEWOLF, ROGER PAUL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/08/1962

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT EARLE, MARISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FLANIGAN, MICHAEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE FROST, RYAN PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT) GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO DE JESUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR HARDNETT, ZACCHEUS A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAYES, PATRICK RYAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY) HENSLEY, HAROLD LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/15/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUTCHENS, BROOKE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KIRKWOOD, BILLY MAURIEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEE, TAMMY LANICE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOARCA REYNOSO, MATEO ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCENTYRE, SKYLER T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSS OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE MOORE, ROGER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT) NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEZAKI, FUTABA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, JENNA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000) STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TOWNSEND, DYLAN MARK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAMMELL, BENITA DONYELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

