Jury In Doggart Case Asks To Revisit Some Of The Evidence

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The jury in the Robert Doggart case began deliberations on Tuesday morning, then just before lunch asked to revisit some of the evidence.

Federal Judge Curtis Collier told the jury they could sit in the courtroom and re-listen to the tapes they wanted to re-hear, while following along with a transcript.

The jury was to announce after the lunch break what it wanted to do.

Doggart, a former TVA engineer who lives in Sequatchie County just across the county line, is charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and two counts of soliciting others to take part in a campaign against a Muslim community in New York state.

The jury continued with its deliberation after the judge said it could not take transcripts of recordings back into the jury room.