City Council Allows Chattanooga History Museum To Use Storage Spot For Another 6 Months

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The City Council voted Tuesday to allow the Chattanooga History Center to continue using a storage area on Watkins Street for another six months.

A previous agreement for a year recently ran out.

City officials said it is expected that the center will find another location within the six months.

The center had planned to open a museum downtown, but the project failed through even though some $10 million was raised.

There was also talk of some of the museum collection going in at the Public Library, but that also did not work out.

Center officials said recently they wanted to return some exhibits to donors.