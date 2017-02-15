 Wednesday, February 15, 2017 51.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council Allows Chattanooga History Museum To Use Storage Spot For Another 6 Months

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The City Council voted Tuesday to allow the Chattanooga History Center to continue using a storage area on Watkins Street for another six months.

A previous agreement for a year recently ran out.

City officials said it is expected that the center will find another location within the six months.

The center had planned to open a museum downtown, but the project failed through even though some $10 million was raised.

There was also talk of some of the museum collection going in at the Public Library, but that also did not work out. 

Center officials said recently they wanted to return some exhibits to donors.


February 15, 2017

A man told police he was driving around the Chickamauga Dam boat ramp area taking pictures of the ducks when a Maroon Ford F250 stopped behind of his vehicle and an unknown white male in his 40's or 50's got out of the truck. The man walked up to the driver's door and began yelling at him about driving on the wrong side of the road. He then grabbed the duck lover around his ... (click for more)

A man told police he was driving around the Chickamauga Dam boat ramp area taking pictures of the ducks when a Maroon Ford F250 stopped behind of his vehicle and an unknown white male in his 40's or 50's got out of the truck. The man walked up to the driver's door and began yelling at him about driving on the wrong side of the road. He then grabbed the duck lover around his ... (click for more)

Nothing Hurts More Than Seeing Families Torn Apart - And Response

I've watched footage of immigrants, some who came to the U.S. as children and have lived here for decades, being separated from their children. For many, America is the only country they've ever known. Don't believe all the hype that only those being deported are felons. For some their only crime is being in America without the proper paperwork.   Watching those individuals ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bill O’Reilly’s Wisdom

I’m a big fan of Bill O’Reilly, the heralded commentator on Fox News. I know he’s not perfect and can accept that because I’m further away from perfect than he is. But on his “Talking Points” program just out, he made a dazzling, well-substantiated point that none of us can easily dispute. It was about the dishonesty that Mr. O’Reilly and so many others like me see happening every ... (click for more)

CCS, Notre Dame Girls Both Advance In 7-AA Hoops

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The news was all good for Chattanooga girls teams playing at the District 7-AA basketball tournament here at Sequatchie County High School Tuesday night. The two games were similar as the Chattanooga Christian girls had an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter that produced a shocking 48-47 victory over Grundy County in the opener.  The Sequatchie County ... (click for more)

No. 1 Seed Cleveland On Long Layoff Prior To District 5-3A Tourney

Back in June, Cleveland basketball coach Jason McCowan would have been hard-pressed to think his Blue Raiders would be 22-3, District 5-3A regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that starts Wednesday at Soddy-Daisy High School. “We weren’t very good when we started,” McCowan said during Tuesday’s practice at Raider Arena. “But, for me as a ... (click for more)


