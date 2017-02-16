 Thursday, February 16, 2017 55.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Alexander Votes To Confirm Rep. Mick Mulvaney To Serve As Director Of The OMB

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on his vote to confirm Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-S.C.) to serve as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). 

"As director of the Office of Management and Budget, Rep. Mulvaney will be at the center of discussions on federal spending and regulations. I look forward to working with Mr. Mulvaney to reduce wasteful spending and burdensome regulations and address mandatory spending, which he recognizes is the real driver of our country's growing federal debt.

 

“In my view, out of control mandatory spending must be addressed to solve our nation’s fiscal problems. Discretionary spending– which funds our national defense, national laboratories like Oak Ridge National Laboratory, national parks like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the National Institutes of Health –  has been relatively flat for the last eight years and will be for the next several years, and it is not the source of our country’s growing federal debt.” 


Alexander Responds To Selection Of Acosta To Serve As Labor Secretary

Alexander Votes To Confirm Rep. Mick Mulvaney To Serve As Director Of The OMB

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Senate labor committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement on the selection of Alexander Acosta to serve as U.S. Secretary of Labor: “Mr. Acosta’s nomination is off to a good start because he’s already been confirmed by the Senate three times. He has an impressive work and academic background. We will schedule a hearing promptly after his ... (click for more)

Opinion

Welcome To Dr. Beverly Davenport

Dear Dr. Beverly Davenport, Welcome to Knoxville and becoming the first female chancellor in UTK history. Our wonderful University has been run too long by the "good ole boys," network which has brought in a succession of mediocre at best presidents/chancellors. You have a great opportunity to lead the Knoxville campus to its goal of becoming a Top 25 public university. One ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Mid-Week Musings

My ‘morning reading’ was no different on Tuesday than any other day but, obviously there was a lot of Valentine’s this-and-that about everywhere you looked. NBC.com had a feature about Valentine’s Day rip-offs – with $18 billion (with a ‘b’) in play this year the slicks are out there. But it was the headline that caught my eye and, through the middle of February, it is far and away ... (click for more)

Sports

Daniels, Soddy-Daisy Boys Basketball Coach, Has Resigned

Soddy-Daisy boys’ basketball coach Reid Daniels has resigned his position, citing family reasons for a decision that came only hours after the Trojans’ 2016-17 season ended Wednesday night with a 64-54 loss against Ooltewah. Soddy-Daisy finished 2-24, losing their final three games and 23 out of the last 24. The Trojans defeated Sale Creek twice during the season. “Obviously, ... (click for more)

Traditional State Wrestling Starts Thursday In Franklin

That marathon known as high school wrestling season is down to the final stretch. We’re in that final mile where only the fittest and most determined will prevail. Those long practices are in the past and those drills that challenge each individual are also in the rear-view mirror.  All the hard work and dedication to one of the toughest sports on earth will be rewarded ... (click for more)


