Vanessa Benson, 36, Arrested In Whitfield County After Forging Sheriff's Department Officers' Names

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Vanessa Benson, 36, after it was determined she had been forging sheriff’s department officers' names on documents and submitting the documents to the local tag office.

The documents are known as a “T-22B” form that is used to get a registration for a vehicle. The form has to be signed by a certified peace officer after the officer visibly checks the vehicle identification number and determines the VIN plate with the number that is attached to the vehicle. The form is then turned in to the tag office. The registration for the car can then be used to get a title for the vehicle.

The proper registration process is to safe guard the public from getting “clean titles” on salvaged or stolen vehicles. Investigators believe Ms. Benson was participating with some out-of-state individuals involved in a salvage or stolen car ring. Investigators believe Ms. Benson had been involved in submitting the forged documents for over a year. 14 forged documents were discovered.

Ms. Benson, of Morningside Drive, Dalton, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of forgery, 14 counts of ID theft, and 14 counts of impersonating a public officer or employee. The investigation is continuing.