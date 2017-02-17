Lookout Mountain, Ga., Considering Raising Hotel/Motel Tax By 2%; Town Center Proposals Due April 3

Friday, February 17, 2017 - by Matthew Smisson

The Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Council is exploring the idea of raising the hotel/motel tax by two percent.

Officials said the increased funds would be used to promote tourism.

The proposal for the town center opens on April 3. The city has made several efforts to get the project on track after a fire consumed the center of the town section section.

Mayor David Bennett reminded the council members that he wants them to be thinking forward to future development and long term plans for the city. He wants them to focus on the town center and its development.

Police Chief Todd Gann reported to council members that police patrolled 2,972 miles this past month and wrote eight citations. He said there were no burglaries or thefts but there were a few citizens assist calls.

Mayor Bennett informed the council that he wanted to change the city’s policy regarding city employee vacation pay. The city's current policy has no allowance for pay out for days not used. Mayor Bennett suggested that they change that and allow for employees to be paid for unused vacation days not taken. The council agreed and will be making that change in policy.

Mayor Bennett announced that the new resident decals for the Georgia side are available to purchase. The new decals will be $5 per vehicle and are required. Chief Gann said he will enforce the display and usage of decals that is required by ordinance. The decal price will increase to $10 in June.

The council adopted and passed a resolution to approve the Walker County Joint Comprehensive Plan for 2017-2021. The council also approved the expenditure to work with an organization to consolidate and efficiently publish city codes and ordinances. This will include publishing on a website. Many developers have suggested this change to make the process more efficient.



Councilwoman Taylor Watson expressed her concern for residents to treat and spray their hemlock trees. Currently there are woody adelgids on the mountain killing hemlocks. She stressed that all hemlocks need to be treated. She suggested that if someone has questions or needs more information that they contact the mountain’s local garden clubs.

Reporting on recent and upcoming activities at Fairyland School was Councilwoman Caroline Williams. Mrs. Williams reported that due to illness school was canceled for two days during the week of Feb. 6. She believes that most of the widespread illness has passed and things are back to normal. Mrs. Williams said Fairyland School will host the community’s annual art event Feb. 28. It will take place at the school and is open to all submissions from the community, not just students. She said March 10 and 11 the students are to perform a play that is sponsored by the Missoula Children’s Theater. Both performances are open to the community.

The next regular meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Council will take place Thursday, March 16.