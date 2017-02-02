Police Blotter: Big Truck Cab Blocks Lady In Driveway; 9-Year-Old Calls Police When Mom Gets Into Fuss With Neighbors

Thursday, February 2, 2017

A woman on Winding Lane told police that her car was blocked in her driveway by a large 1999 International truck cab.

She said at 7:45 a.m. the big red vehicle backed up onto her driveway. A white male she did not know in his mid 40s got out of the wrecker and told her his vehicle broke down, but he would return in approximately an hour to get it.

Hours later, the vehicle was still on her driveway blocking her car.

Police told the woman she could call a wrecker service and have the wrecker towed at the owner's expense.

* * *

At the Walmart on Highway 153, a loss prevention specialist said he observed Terry Davis take merchandise worth $23.97 from the shelf and hide it under his jacket. The suspect then tried to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.

An officer ran the suspect for warrants and found he had multiple warrants out of Hamilton County.

Davis was given a citation in lieu of arrest for the theft under $500 and taken to jail on the warrants.

* * *

At the Brainerd Walmart, authorities observed a man who was later identified as Edward Romines select and conceal three bottles of men's cologne in his black jacket. This was caught on video.

Romines then passed all points of sale and an officer apprehended him and escorted him back to the LP office.

The merchandise was retrieved, consisting of one men's cologne price $22.97 and two men's cologne price $24.98.

Romines was issued a citation in lieu of arrest for the theft of $72.93 worth of merchandise.

It was found that Romines, 21, of Hogan Road in Rossville, had a warrant for violation of probation out of Hamilton County. He was arrested and transported to Hamilton County on his warrant.

* * *

Police responded to an harassment call on East Brainerd Road. A woman at the house said her ex-husband, Darrel Brackett, has been repeatedly calling and texting her.

He texted her eight times one day and seven times another. She said he called and left voice mails six times one day, three times a second day, four times a third day and seven times on the fourth day. Sje said she had not responded to any of the texts or emails.

Police said Brackett Darrel has been arrested five times for harassment. The most recent time was on Jan. 2, 2015.

In his texts and voice mails he tells her "she has messed up by having him arrested in the past and he has no problem going up against Judge Poole in court." Brackett pled guilty to harassment in Judge Poole's court on Oct. 17, 2015. A warrant for harassment was taken out on Darrel Brackett.

* * *

Store personnel at the Mapco on Highway 153 summoned police.

A store manager stated that while pump #1 was being served a skimmer was found hooked up on the credit card device.

* * *

At the Walmart on Highway 153, store personnel said China J. Giddens was observed selecting women clothing. Ms. Giddens then concealed the items in a shopping bag and passed all points of sale without paying for the items.

Ms. Giddens was then detained and cited in lieu of arrest and charged with theft under $1,000. The items recovered were valued $339.55.

* * *

The manager of the Kentucky Fried Chicken on East Brainerd Road said an employee showed up at work intoxicated and refused to leave when he was told to go home.

By the time police arrived, the intoxicated employee had left the area on foot.

* * *

Police were called about an abandoned vehicle at 404 Tunnel Blvd. Officers located a gray Porsche Cayenne S.

The vehicle had bullet holes, a flat tire, and, based on neighbors' statements, had been sitting there for "days".

The tag comes back to a Cadillac and the VIN does not come back stolen. Also, the vehicle has no registration in Tennessee, Georgia, or Alabama.

The property owner had the vehicle towed.

* * *

A lady on Rivendelle Lane reported that had received two phone scam calls.

She said the suspect(s) stated that her son was kidnapped and requested her to make a deposit in their account. Immediately, the complainant called her son and verified that he was at work and fine.

Police recommended the complainant to block the scam phone number to avoid any further issue.



* * *

Officers responded to 1400 Market St. to a report of a traffic crash.

Upon arrival, an officer came into contact with George Bennett and Ms. Kimberly Billingsley. Also on scene was Karstan Merrell.

Police said, "All three parties were in a verbal disorder about a single-vehicle crash. George was traveling north in the far right lane of Market Street. Karstan was in the turning lane in his personal vehicle facing north. Kimberly was driving a CARTA bus south on Market, making a left turn into the Choo-Choo.

"George stated as he was traveling north on Market, the CARTA bus turned in front of him. He stated this caused him to lay his bike down to avoid a collision. Karstan stated he saw this occur while he was in the turning lane of that area. Kimberly stated George was traveling at a high rate of speed. She also stated she was turning left on a green light and checked for oncoming traffic before making her turn.

Neither vehicle made contact with one another. No injuries were reported while on scene. George stated he did not require an accident report due to minimal damage on his motorcycle.

"All parties were separated and left the scene."

* * *

Police checked out a disorder at a residence on Manor Road.

Upon arrival, police met with the mother of the complainant, who informed police that her 9-year old son had called.

The woman said that she was involved in a verbal altercation with some neighbors from a nearby apartment.

There was no physical altercation, and all parties had disbursed before police arrived.