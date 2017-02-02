Anderson Raises $27,620 For District 7 Race; Rico Goes Without

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Incumbent District 7 City Councilman raised $27,620 to try to retain the city.

Former Councilman Manny Rico did not report any income or expenses.

No report was listed for Erskine Oglesby Jr.

Councilman Anderson had $8,120 left over from the previous reporting period. He spent $23,891 in the last period.

He received $4,000 from the Homebuilders Association and $2,500 from Ironworkers Local 704.

There were $1,500 contributions from Jennifer Mills, Jay Mills, Norma Mills and ALC Holdings.

Giving $500 were Mike Price, Kevin Boehm, Skip Pond, John Hetzler, Steve and Teresa Rohn, Dana Perry, Jon Kinsey, Nick Wilkinson, John Foy, Lee Davis, Mark Hite and Don Brookshire.