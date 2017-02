Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

---

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN

4008 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CAR JACKING

---

BOYD, JAMIE MAURICE

4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, JAHLEETHA LYNNESS

1239 CYPRESS ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF CONTEMPT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

CAMPBELL, HEATHER NICHOLE

182 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CANTRELL, JAMES LEE

802 CAP ELSEA ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLE, ROBERT MARLIN

7100 TANAGER COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION TO COMMIT 2N

---

CRAWLEY, JAMES ROBERT

2101 JONES AVE NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

CROFT, MELANIE ANN

5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATON OF PROBATION ( LEAVING OF ACCIDENT W DAMA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

---

CRUZ, JEREMIAH RAYMOND

300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CUMMINGS, GERALD NMN

4215 BELL VIEW AVE.

