Corker Wishing Trump Well On 1st Speech To Congress; Hopes For Clarity On Replacing Health Care Plan, Tackling Deficits

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday released the following statement in advance of President Donald J. Trump’s joint address to Congress.

“There is a lot of anticipation about the president’s speech tonight to Congress – his first. I know that a lot of people will be tuned in.

“I spend a lot of time with him on foreign policy issues – and those throughout government – so for me, what is more interesting tonight is to hear what he is going to talk about regarding domestic issues.

“I hope there is going to be some clarity around repealing and replacing the health care bill. I hope there is going to be some clarity as to how he plans to deal with tax reform in a way that will grow our economy and at the same time cause us to be able to reduce our deficits. And, finally, just the whole issue of out-of-control spending, in general.

“Those are three areas that I hope he will address. I know he will talk about a number of other things, but I look forward to it and hope it goes well.”