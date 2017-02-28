 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 52.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Corker Wishing Trump Well On 1st Speech To Congress; Hopes For Clarity On Replacing Health Care Plan, Tackling Deficits

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday released the following statement in advance of President Donald J. Trump’s joint address to Congress.

 

“There is a lot of anticipation about the president’s speech tonight to Congress – his first.

I know that a lot of people will be tuned in.

 

“I spend a lot of time with him on foreign policy issues – and those throughout government – so for me, what is more interesting tonight is to hear what he is going to talk about regarding domestic issues.

 

“I hope there is going to be some clarity around repealing and replacing the health care bill. I hope there is going to be some clarity as to how he plans to deal with tax reform in a way that will grow our economy and at the same time cause us to be able to reduce our deficits. And, finally, just the whole issue of out-of-control spending, in general.

 

“Those are three areas that I hope he will address. I know he will talk about a number of other things, but I look forward to it and hope it goes well.”


February 28, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 27, 2017

Car Crosses Center Line And Grazes Bradley School Bus; 3 Students Taken To Hospital For Observation

February 27, 2017

New Legislation Being Filed Aimed At Protecting Elderly And Vulnerable Adults From Abuse


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL  2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

A car came across the center line and grazed the right side bumper of a school bus in Bradley County on Monday afternoon. Three students were taken to the hospital for observation. School ... (click for more)

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville), Rep. Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown), Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City), Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL  2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE --- BARDE, ERIC LOGAN  4008 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736  Age ... (click for more)

Car Crosses Center Line And Grazes Bradley School Bus; 3 Students Taken To Hospital For Observation

A car came across the center line and grazed the right side bumper of a school bus in Bradley County on Monday afternoon. Three students were taken to the hospital for observation. School officials said Bradley County School bus #48 was involved in the accident on Old Chattanooga Pike and Black Fox Road. Students were assessed and three were taken to the hospital ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes Pound Stone Memorial Into Submission 75-49

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central wasn’t about to let the rematch with Stone Memorial to be a nail-biter. The top-ranked and undefeated Bearettes (31-0) had a 29-23 halftime lead and then destroyed the Lady Panthers with a stellar second half and cruised to a 75-49 victory Monday in the Region 3-3A semifinals at Jim Smiddy Arena. Bradley Central outscored Stone Memorial ... (click for more)

Red Bank Girls Eliminated By Sequoyah In Region 3-AA

ATHENS, Tenn. – It will be a rematch of the District 5-AA finals when the girls title is decided here at McMinn County High School Wednesday night for the Region 3-AA basketball championship. The McMinn Central Chargerettes and Sequoyah Lady Chiefs both advanced with semifinal victories on Monday and neither were close games. McMinn Central improved to 27-3 with its 66-30 ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors