2 Arrested In Murder Of Nashville Man Discovered In Whitfield County On Jan. 10

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Two suspects have been taken into custody and charged with murder, involving the partially-burned body that was discovered in Whitfield County on Jan. 10, at the dead end of Ellis Road.

Evidence indicated the body had been at the location less than 24 hours before it was discovered by a 13-year old boy who lived in the area. The body was later identified as Luis Antonio Lopez, 26, of the Nashville area.

Investigators with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have made several trips to the Nashville and Murfreesboro area to conduct interviews and collect evidence. On Thursday, evidence was presented to a Whitfield County Magistrate Judge and murder warrants were issued. The United States Marshal’s Service was notified of the murder warrants and they started searching for the suspects. The marshals were able to locate both suspects and take them into custody.

Roberto Viera Aybar, aka, “Chico”, 23, of Antioch, Tn., was taken into custody and detained at the Murfreesboro jail. He was brought back to Whitfield County on Monday on the murder charge. Hector Ruiz, 29, of the Nashville area, was taken into custody and is being held in the Metro Nashville Jail. He will be transported back to Whitfield County in the near future.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the motive for the murder. The investigation is continuing.