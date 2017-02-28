Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of theft and official misconduct.

At the initial request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, in August 2015, TBI special agents began working with the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in investigating then-Army National Guard Sergeant Dave Pendleton on allegations of theft.

At that time, Pendleton was working with the Army National Guard, and was stationed at the National Guard Armory in Perry County. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between July 2014 and August 2015, while serving as a supply sergeant, Pendleton was responsible for the theft of approximately $129,369 worth of government property, including aviation and vehicle fuel, and equipment. The investigation further revealed that while employed as a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton used his county-issued gas key in July and August 2015 to purchase gas that was used in his private vehicle. Agents also learned that while employed as a deputy, Pendleton arrested an individual on May 18, 2015, and confiscated a weapon. That weapon was never entered into evidence and was last seen in Pendleton’s possession. Pendleton is no longer an employee of either the Perry County Sheriff’s Office or the Army National Guard.

On Monday, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pendleton, 36, with one count of theft over $60,000 and five counts of official misconduct. Pendleton was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $25,000 bond.