 Tuesday, February 28, 2017 58.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Dave Pendleton
Dave Pendleton

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of theft and official misconduct.

                                                                   

At the initial request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, in August 2015, TBI special agents began working with the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in investigating then-Army National Guard Sergeant Dave Pendleton on allegations of theft.

At that time, Pendleton was working with the Army National Guard, and was stationed at the National Guard Armory in Perry County. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between July 2014 and August 2015, while serving as a supply sergeant, Pendleton was responsible for the theft of approximately $129,369 worth of government property, including aviation and vehicle fuel, and equipment. The investigation further revealed that while employed as a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton used his county-issued gas key in July and August 2015 to purchase gas that was used in his private vehicle. Agents also learned that while employed as a deputy, Pendleton arrested an individual on May 18, 2015, and confiscated a weapon. That weapon was never entered into evidence and was last seen in Pendleton’s possession. Pendleton is no longer an employee of either the Perry County Sheriff’s Office or the Army National Guard.

 

On Monday, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pendleton, 36, with one count of theft over $60,000 and five counts of official misconduct. Pendleton was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $25,000 bond.   


February 28, 2017

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

February 28, 2017

6 Female Students At Soddy Daisy High Arrested, Suspended After Fight Inside The School

February 28, 2017

Alexander Says Trump Administration Has Taken 1st Step Toward Stopping Regulation Of Tennessee Farmers’ Mud Puddles


An investigation by  s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges ... (click for more)

Six female students at Soddy Daisy High School were charged with disorderly conducting after a fight broke out inside the school on Monday. The six students were taken to the Juvenile Detention ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday released the following statement on President Trump’s executive order that starts the process for stopping an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

An investigation by  s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of theft and official misconduct.                                ... (click for more)

6 Female Students At Soddy Daisy High Arrested, Suspended After Fight Inside The School

Six female students at Soddy Daisy High School were charged with disorderly conducting after a fight broke out inside the school on Monday. The six students were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. They will be suspended from school for 20 days. Authorities said two students initiated the scuffle, then others joined in. Teachers tried to break it up, but ... (click for more)

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Way 'Over The Line'

Every day last week a Chattanooga woman sent me a press release for a “Recess Week of Action,” which was the greatest example of “an exercise in futility” that I can recall in recent years. I absolutely refuse to attend, write, or publicize such a group of admittedly-questionable political agitators. Please, I have never seen anything like this! Sometime soon, I suspect, the truth ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Stuns Cleveland In Region 3-3A Tournament

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – When it counted the most, Walker Valley’s Mustangs found a winning formula and knocked off favored Cleveland 58-51 Tuesday night in the Region 3-3A boys basketball tournament at Raider Arena. The Mustangs move into the championship game on Thursday and will play the East Hamilton-White County winner at 7 p.m. Walker Valley is ... (click for more)

Kansas State's John Currie New Athletic Director At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport   on Tuesday   named John Currie as the school's new vice chancellor and director of athletics. Currie currently serves as the Director of Athletics at Kansas State. He will begin his duties at UT on   April 1, 2017 . Currie returns to Knoxville, where he earned his master's ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors