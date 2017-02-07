Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Restore Tennessee Classrooms To Tennessee Communities

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday, said that Betsy DeVos, confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday as Education Secretary, will restore Tennessee classrooms to Tennessee communities—adding that her confirmation “swaps a national school board for a local school board.”

He said, “I championed Betsy DeVos because she will implement the new law fixing No Child Left Behind the way Congress wrote it: to reverse the trend toward a national school board and restore local control of Tennessee’s public schools. Under her leadership, there will be no Washington mandates for Common Core, for teacher evaluation, or for vouchers. She has been a leader in the movement for public charter schools – the most successful reform of public education during the last thirty years. And she has worked tirelessly to help low-income children have more choices of better schools.”

Tony Niknejad, state director for the Tennessee Federation for Children, said, “As the new Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos will be a champion for great schools for all children across this country. We are proud of the fact that the federal government is in a stronger position to support state and local education leaders. We commend the leadership of Tennessee's U.S. senators during the confirmation process, and we look forward to seeing our state leaders follow their approach in rejecting the dues-funded union attempt to re-litigate last year's election. It is time to leave union-controlled monopolies behind and embrace a new era of hope and opportunity in education.”