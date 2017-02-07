 Tuesday, February 7, 2017 56.3°F   rain   Light Rain

Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Restore Tennessee Classrooms To Tennessee Communities

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday, said that Betsy DeVos, confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday as Education Secretary, will restore Tennessee classrooms to Tennessee communities—adding that her confirmation “swaps a national school board for a local school board.”

He said, “I championed Betsy DeVos because she will implement the new law fixing No Child Left Behind the way Congress wrote it: to reverse the trend toward a national school board and restore local control of Tennessee’s public schools.

Under her leadership, there will be no Washington mandates for Common Core, for teacher evaluation, or for vouchers. She has been a leader in the movement for public charter schools – the most successful reform of public education during the last thirty years. And she has worked tirelessly to help low-income children have more choices of better schools.”  

Tony Niknejad, state director for the Tennessee Federation for Children, said, “As the new Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos will be a champion for great schools for all children across this country. We are proud of the fact that the federal government is in a stronger position to support state and local education leaders. We commend the leadership of Tennessee's U.S. senators during the confirmation process, and we look forward to seeing our state leaders follow their approach in rejecting the dues-funded union attempt to re-litigate last year's election. It is time to leave union-controlled monopolies behind and embrace a new era of hope and opportunity in education.”


Gang Leader, Associate Were Apparently Shot By Back-Seat Passenger


The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the woman involved in an attempted robbery of a Charleston convenience store that occurred on Dec. 12, 2016. The unidentified woman ... (click for more)

Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday, said that Betsy DeVos, confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday as Education Secretary, will restore Tennessee classrooms to Tennessee ... (click for more)

A well-known gang leader and an associate were apparently shot by a back-seat passenger as they drove down E. 12th Street on the night of Jan. 20, according to the Medical Examiner's Office report. ... (click for more)


The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the woman involved in an attempted robbery of a Charleston convenience store that occurred on Dec. 12, 2016. The unidentified woman entered the business early that morning, around 6 a.m. She indicated to the store clerk that she had a weapon, although the clerk never saw one. She left the store empty handed. The ... (click for more)

Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday, said that Betsy DeVos, confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday as Education Secretary, will restore Tennessee classrooms to Tennessee communities—adding that her confirmation “swaps a national school board for a local school board.” He said, “I championed Betsy DeVos because she will implement the new law fixing ... (click for more)

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: All About ‘Resisting’

During the time Ronald Reagan was the Governor of California, the students at Cal-Berkley had a violent protest over a vacant parking lot where the university wanted to place a new building. The vacant lot was called “Freedom Park” by the hippies and “The Gipper” wasn’t keen on student misbehavior. So he called up the California Highway Patrol and ordered them to put a stop to ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)

Copeland, Bradley Derail Hurricanes' Hopes Of No. 1 Seed

Cole Copeland was too much for East Hamilton’s Hurricanes on Monday. The Bradley Central senior scored a game-high 36 points, spurred a second-quarter outburst with three 3-pointers and a three-point free-throw opportunity and led the Bears to a 72-59 victory that knocked the Hurricanes out of a chance to share the District 5-3A regular-season title with Cleveland. The ... (click for more)


