Negotiators Finally Talk Man Out Of House On Duckett Lane In Soddy Daisy

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A SWAT Team had a long negotiation with a man inside a house in Soddy Daisy on Tuesday before he finally agreed to come out.

During the early morning hours, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Duckett Lane for the report of a domestic situation involving a divorced couple.Throughout the night, the situation escalated until sheriff personnel learned that the ex-husband, Wesley Lawrence, had texted his ex-wife making suicidal threats.

Deputies also learned that Lawrence had reached out to several crisis response personnel and has a previous history of suicidal tendencies, authorities said.

Deputies located Lawrence in a storage building behind a residence on Duckett Lane. The HCSO SWAT Team and negotiators were requested by deputies on scene as a precautionary measure after information was obtained that he may be armed inside the building.

Upon arrival, SWAT personnel established a perimeter and negotiators attempted to make contact with Lawrence. After several hours of negotiations, SWAT personnel were able to remove Lawrence safely from the building.

Hamilton County EMS was called to the scene to transport him for a medical evaluation.

Officials said, "This incident is a positive example of how trained law enforcement personnel can deescalate a negative and potentially life-threatening situation and help bring about a positive and safe outcome."

Sheriff Jim Hammond said, “I am very proud of the HCSO personnel who responded and worked tirelessly for several hours in order to safely remove Lawrence from his location and get him to safety.

"Our deputies showed great compassion and restraint in helping get this individual to proper medical attention.”The HCSO would like to also thank the members of our local news media for their willingness to work with us as our personnel sought to find a safe and positive outcome."

Authorities said charges will be pending upon further investigation.


