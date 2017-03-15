Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKINS, MARK ANTHONY

9077 EMERYWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

BAKER, DONALD SCOTT

2012 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE

1635 STARBOARD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MDMA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

---

BARBEE, ANN

990 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARBEE, JEROD JAMES

6607 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRANDON, DEMETRICE DESHAUNE

4737 ROSEMERE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

BROOKS, JAYLEN CHE

205 VALLEYVIEW AVENUE APT 3 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, JOHN HENRY

3636 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRYANT, TAILOR

2828 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB

860 TOMMY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ATTEMPT BURGLARY

---

BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON

2604 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CARTER, MICHAEL ANDREW

3423 CRATREE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLEMONS, JACOB NELSON

1318 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CORREA, NICOLAS MIGUEL

400 GALLERY LN APT C1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COUSINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH

8692 ARBUTUS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CRABTREE, JOCELYN DEANNE

822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

CROSS, LAURA DEMIG

1611 E 47TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)---CROSSKEY, YAKESHIA KEON1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT. 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---CRUZ, SANTIAGO6231 PERIMETER DRIVE #122 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---DANIEL, STEPHEN CHARLES3041 WOLBURN STREET ATLANTA, 30084Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (FROM CHEROKEE COUNTY GA.)---DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTARSON---DIAL, ALFRED WOOROW7902 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---ESTES, OCTAVIA LASHAWN2511 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FUGH, JERMAINE2108 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA7961 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)---HEARD, ALLEN TERRELL5228 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENDERSON, RANDALL D790 WEST 9TH ST RUSSELVILLE, 42276Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HICKS, DAVID LEBRON7637 MALLETTE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOBBS, HEATHER LEE9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOLLOWAY, AMANDA1007 ESCALON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HULL, JASON4910 TENNESSEE AVE. #C CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JACINTO, JASMIN GABRIELLA8701 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---LAYNE, KATTIE LYNN7305 NOAH REID LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---MARTIN, JEROME2100 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTR---MCCOMMON, MARK WILLIAM2923 WILLIAMSBURG PLAZA RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---PERKINS, JONATHAN LAMAR723 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---REID, PRANDEL FITZGERALD2601 KOBLENTZ CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---ROWE, MELCHIZEDEK145 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373434897Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SEXTON, DIANNE CARROL915 SOUTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SMITH, TIFFANY JILL1646 E. BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUMMERS, ANNA E776 6TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE **DRIVING ON CLOSED RAO---SWAN, MAKAYLA JANAE3822 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCAR JACKINGTHEFT OVER $1000---UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN7526 SIMS RD HARISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VAZQUEZ-ROSALES, JOSE MANUEL6231 PERIMETER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommCRIMINAL SIMULATION---WELLS, CHARLES BLANT3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD100 AMY ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)---YOUNES, SHELDON LEE219 BETSY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

