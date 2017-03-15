 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 32.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKINS, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
BAKER, DONALD SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/11/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MDMA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
BARBEE, ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARBEE, JEROD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANDON, DEMETRICE DESHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
BROOKS, JAYLEN CHE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/06/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYANT, TAILOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT BURGLARY

BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASILLAS, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CLEMONS, JACOB NELSON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/25/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CORREA, NICOLAS MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COUSINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRABTREE, JOCELYN DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
CROSS, LAURA DEMIG
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
CROSSKEY, YAKESHIA KEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
CRUZ, SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DANIEL, STEPHEN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FROM CHEROKEE COUNTY GA.)
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ARSON
ESTES, OCTAVIA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FUGH, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
HEARD, ALLEN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, RANDALL D
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HICKS, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOBBS, HEATHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLOWAY, AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HULL, JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JACINTO, JASMIN GABRIELLA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LAYNE, KATTIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
MARTIN, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/01/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTR
MCCOMMON, MARK WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/07/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
PERKINS, JONATHAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
REID, PRANDEL FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
ROWE, MELCHIZEDEK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SEXTON, DIANNE CARROL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, TIFFANY JILL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUMMERS, ANNA E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE **DRIVING ON CLOSED RAO
SWAN, MAKAYLA JANAE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
  • THEFT OVER $1000
UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VAZQUEZ-ROSALES, JOSE MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
WELLS, CHARLES BLANT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
YOUNES, SHELDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAIN



