Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BAKER, DONALD SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/11/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MDMA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE,
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|BARBEE, ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BARBEE, JEROD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRANDON, DEMETRICE DESHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|BROOKS, JAYLEN CHE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/06/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRYANT, TAILOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASILLAS, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CLEMONS, JACOB NELSON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/25/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CORREA, NICOLAS MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COUSINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRABTREE, JOCELYN DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
|
|CROSS, LAURA DEMIG
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
|
|CROSSKEY, YAKESHIA KEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRUZ, SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DANIEL, STEPHEN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FROM CHEROKEE COUNTY GA.)
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ESTES, OCTAVIA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FUGH, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|HEARD, ALLEN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, RANDALL D
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HICKS, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOBBS, HEATHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLLOWAY, AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HULL, JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JACINTO, JASMIN GABRIELLA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LAYNE, KATTIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|MARTIN, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/01/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTR
|
|MCCOMMON, MARK WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/07/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|PERKINS, JONATHAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REID, PRANDEL FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|ROWE, MELCHIZEDEK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|SEXTON, DIANNE CARROL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SMITH, TIFFANY JILL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUMMERS, ANNA E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE **DRIVING ON CLOSED RAO
|
|SWAN, MAKAYLA JANAE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- THEFT OVER $1000
|
|UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VAZQUEZ-ROSALES, JOSE MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WELLS, CHARLES BLANT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
|
|YOUNES, SHELDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAIN
|