Flash Mob Brings Wild Antics To Christy's Sports Bar; Beer Board Gives 30-Day Suspension

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - by Gail Perry

While the owner of Christy’s Sports Bar, 3469 Brainerd Rd., was out back cooking ribs, a flash mob gathered in his bar and was participating in illegal sexual activities, members of the City Beer Board were told Thursday.

Owner Jesse McAdoo told the board that on the afternoon of Feb.5 during the Super Bowl, he was expecting his usual crowd of 10-15 regular customers. At half-time, he went outside to barbeque, leaving 10-12 people inside, two being women that were sitting in the corner.

After 10-15 minutes, he said his girlfriend called him in and he discovered that the place was crowded. He said that a text had been sent that spread through social media, saying there was going to be a party at Christy’s.

Chattanooga Police Officer John Collins said that his office had received information about a video posted on YouTube and Facebook taken at Christy’s which had hundreds of comments. He told the board that it was determined to be Christy’s on Brainerd Road because many of the customers were recognized and from the many comments about the bar.

Mr. McAdoo said when he turned the TVs on; the women in the corner were fully clothed. By the time he returned, they had fully disrobed. Officer Collins, after seeing the video, said one woman was nude except for a hat and heels and the other was nude with the exception of a bra. At least one customer was participating in oral sex and another was touching one of the women, while the patrons were throwing money.

Officer Collins said that part of the day, the bar caters to people over 40, but on Friday and Saturday nights, it is open until 3 a.m. and the crowd is in their mid-20’s with a DJ. There has been a lot of activity requiring the Chattanooga Police outside, said Officer Collins. Goings-on near the bar such as parking that carries over to surrounding businesses and driveways, loud noise, music and women twerking (dancing in a sexually provocative manner) on top of cars goes on until 3:30 a.m. after the bar closes, said Thomas F. Miller, who lives across the street. He said he knew that was not the bar owner’s responsibility, but that is the type of crowd that he is drawing.

The number of people in the bar that night is unknown, but it was noted that Mr. McAdoo was not prepared to handle 85 people, the maximum number of customers that is legal according to the Fire Department. The owner said he has an in and out clicker at the door, but they were not in use that night because he was not expecting more than 15.

Assistant City Attorney Keith Reisman reminded the board that the violation that under consideration was only for what took place inside that night that violated the beer code.

Board member Andre Harriman said that this issue involved the morality of the city, and that it had been all over social media. The bar has been opened for nine years, and based on that amount of time, the owner should have a handle on what could take place. He should have been aware of the things that led up to the flash-mob based on posts to his website and on social media. He made the motion to suspend the beer license for a year. “Hopefully flash mobs will stop coming when you’re serving ice tea,” he said.

Board members Joe Ramsay and Dan Mayfield both said they felt that punishment was too harsh. “I don’t see how he could control two women stripping in 10 minutes," said Mr. Ramsey, "when he is trying to run it peacefully and orderly." Mr. Mayfield started by apologizing to the Beer Board’s Staff Manager Bertha Lawrence for even having to read the charges against Christy’s Bar. "In today’s world I understand you can be hit like that," said Mr. Mayfield, saying he believed a year was too severe. “I think a year is too severe and outrageous,” said Chairman of the Board Christopher Keene. “That’s a death sentence.” The motion for a one-year suspension failed and, in the end, the vote was to suspend the beer license for 30 days starting on March 23, with only Ed Townson voting against.

Jefferson’s, 618 Georgia Ave., has been sold to a former employee, Nicholas Carulla. A violation occurred at the business at the same time the sale was taking place, which Mr. Carulla used to create his training plan for employees. He has hired Calandra Smith with the Hamilton County Coalition to train his employees in the sale of beer to go along with normal in-store training. He has also hired the Bar’s Program, which will conduct sting operations at the restaurant twice a month. Mr. Carulla said his business is a restaurant first that has a bar. He told the board he did not want to hire a doorman because that creates the perception that the place is a club and a place to hang out. He was given the license with a unanimous vote of approval.

Christopher Calhoun, the owner of a new business The Tap House, 3800 St. Elmo Ave., said he had been working on this venture for three and a half years. Pre-prepared food will be served along with draft beer that will be sold in house or for take-out. He expects to open by the end of March.

The Eastside Shop, 2304 Glass St., a grocery/convenience store, will sell only food and sandwiches and beer for carry-out. Two other convenience stores were approved for beer permits, Kangaroo Express, 6960 Lee Highway which was formerly a Circle K, and Pit Stop Market, 6020 Dayton Blvd.

On March 18, Matt Lewis, owner of The Honest Pint, is holding St. Paddy’s Party on the Parkway at 35 Patten Parkway. The street will be closed from Lindsay Street to Georgia Avenue from 2 p.m. until midnight. The event will start with a parade with Kids on the Block. Proceeds will benefit that organization. There will be beer tents and food trucks available. Four color-coded wrist bands to designate age, and security personnel along with Chattanooga Police will be observing the crowd.

The Chattanooga Film Fest will be taking place from April 6-9 at various locations around the city. A Special Events beer license was approved for 10 a.m.-1 a.m. for the primary location at the Majestic Theater on Broad Street and the Haney lot next door where most of the food trucks and the bar will be located. Another license was given for a small gathering from 9:30 p.m.–12 a.m. at Miller Plaza on April 7 and the ending ceremony there on April 9 from 6:30–11 p.m.

A special events beer permit was also given to “Taste” which will benefit the Kidney Foundation. A ticket will buy sample tastings of food and there will be a cash bar. The event takes place at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St., on April 6 from 5-8 p.m.

The Breakfast Rotary Club was approved for a beer permit for the fundraiser Brew Skies Beer and Food Festival on April 8. The club is working with the Chattanooga Brewing Company for the event. A ticket will give food and beer tastings for the street party at 1804 Chestnut St. from 12 until 4 p.m.

The first anniversary of the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will be celebrated on April 8 at 1800 Polk St. Music will be performed by the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra and local musicians. Food trucks and beer tents will be available. The event will take place from 2 p.m.–8.p.m. and will end with a sculpture burn.

Tyrone Futch was approved for the Head Hunters Ride Your Steele’s 11th annual party. Mr. Futch said the party is controlled by the members and is put on for their families. It is being held on April 8 from 9 p.m.–2 a.m. at the event hall Utopia, 2110 Dodson Ave.