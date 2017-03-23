Robinson Arrested After Multiple Shots Fired At Car On Foust Street

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Police have arrested Darrell Lebron Robinson after multiple shots were fired at a car driving along Foust Street.

Robinson, 33, of 221 Vreeland St., Red Bank, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.

Two women and a man said they were in a black Cadillac Escalade on Tuesday when they noticed Robinson.

They said he pointed a gun at them and began firing numerous shots, with one hitting the vehicle.

Police were shown a bullet hole in the front door on the passenger side.