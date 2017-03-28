Chattanooga Police Department Announces Surge Week Enforcement Effort Totals

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department has identified certain times of the year when it sees the biggest spikes in crime. Officials refer to these time periods as “Surge Weeks.” In effort to combat criminal activity, CPD concentrates its efforts in the most vulnerable places while still meeting the needs of calls for service. The first Surge Week of 2017 recently concluded.

The result of this increased enforcement effort along with the warrant roundup led to 432 total arrests, 56 of which are gang members. Nearly four pounds of Meth and six pounds of Marijuana were seized. Narcotics collected include 86 grams Cocaine, 83 grams Crack, 311 grams Ecstasy, and seven grams Heroin. Additionally, nearly $64,000 cash was seized.

Several of these cases will be handled at the federal level.



Notable arrests made during this increased enforcement effort include: