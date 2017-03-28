 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 74.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Chattanooga Police Department Announces Surge Week Enforcement Effort Totals

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department has identified certain times of the year when it sees the biggest spikes in crime. Officials refer to these time periods as “Surge Weeks.”  In effort to combat criminal activity, CPD concentrates its efforts in the most vulnerable places while still meeting the needs of calls for service. The first Surge Week of 2017 recently concluded.

The result of this increased enforcement effort along with the warrant roundup led to 432 total arrests, 56 of which are gang members.

Nearly four pounds of Meth and six pounds of Marijuana were seized. Narcotics collected include 86 grams Cocaine, 83 grams Crack, 311 grams Ecstasy, and seven grams Heroin. Additionally, nearly $64,000 cash was seized.

Several of these cases will be handled at the federal level.
 
Notable arrests made during this increased enforcement effort include:

Name of Offender

Gang Member

Offense

Orlando Watkins

X

warrants / 3 firearms / agg assault

Willie Garth

X

drugs / gun

Demarcus Locklin

X

warrants

Keunte Suttles

X

stolen car

Derrick Clay

X

attempted murder warrant

Kadeem Pratt

X

2nd degree murder warrant

Tyrell Jefferson

X

warrants / drugs

Tyquan Vaughn

X

gun/stolen car/drugs

Cedrick Williams

X

warrants/burglary

Antonio Patton

warrants/robbery

Darrell Robinson

X

warrants/agg assault

Jakobi Johnson

X

bank robbery

Michael Gervais

Rape of child, child neglect

Michael Strader

2nd degree att murder

Troy Timmis

X

drugs/agg robbery

Jacob Coyne

homicide/agg robbery


March 28, 2017

Chattanooga Police Department Announces Surge Week Enforcement Effort Totals

March 28, 2017

Witnesses Say Jablonski Slugged Waffle House Cook, Ran Over Man In Parking Lot, Stole Car, Then Put Gun To Face Of Man At Duplex

March 28, 2017

Sean Hale, 25, Sought In Murder Of Thomas Creek, 34, In Polk County


The Chattanooga Police Department has identified certain times of the year when it sees the biggest spikes in crime. Officials refer to these time periods as “Surge Weeks.”  In effort to ... (click for more)

Witnesses testified on Tuesday that 34-year-old Theodore Jablonski slugged a Waffle House cook, stole a car, ran over a man twice with the car, then went to a Hixson duplex and put a gun to a ... (click for more)

Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives began an investigation on March 23, into the disappearance of Thomas Creek, Jr., 34, who was reported missing by a family ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Chattanooga Police Department Announces Surge Week Enforcement Effort Totals

The Chattanooga Police Department has identified certain times of the year when it sees the biggest spikes in crime. Officials refer to these time periods as “Surge Weeks.”  In effort to combat criminal activity, CPD concentrates its efforts in the most vulnerable places while still meeting the needs of calls for service. The first Surge Week of 2017 recently concluded. ... (click for more)

Witnesses Say Jablonski Slugged Waffle House Cook, Ran Over Man In Parking Lot, Stole Car, Then Put Gun To Face Of Man At Duplex

Witnesses testified on Tuesday that 34-year-old Theodore Jablonski slugged a Waffle House cook, stole a car, ran over a man twice with the car, then went to a Hixson duplex and put a gun to a man who was lying in bed.   A host of charges were bound to the Grand Jury against Jablonski by General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell.   She also ordered ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Yes, I Loved West

One of my most beloved friends died early Saturday morning at the age of 67. Then again, West Oehmig’s only brother – King – died a couple of years ago at 63 so it wasn’t by happenstance I remembered Abraham Lincoln’s famous line: “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.” Here are two brothers who lived larger than any other pair I can ... (click for more)

Sports

Central's Parrott Throttles Ooltewah With 1-Hit Shutout

Ooltewah looked like it was still on spring break. Central was sharp, Brooke Parrott dazzling, Mikayla Gill swung the bat well and the Lady Pounders played like an unbeaten, once-tied ballclub. Parrott threw a one-hit shutout – the hit was a wind-blown pop on the infield – and Gill slapped a two-run double off Kayla Boseman to right-center field in the third inning and ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Thumps Bledsoe Co., 11-1

The Notre Dame baseball team was in a race of a different kind Monday evening and the Fighting Irish came out on top in all three categories. Facing the Bledsoe County Warriors at Notre Dame’s Hunter Field, the Irish beat the rain, they got finished before dark and most importantly, beat the Warriors 11-1 in five innings as they improved to 4-2 overall with the same record in ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors