Bradley County Commissioners To Vote On Resolution Opposing Gas Tax Hike, Setting A 4-Year Reappraisal Cycle

Friday, March 3, 2017

The Bradley County Commission on Monday is to consider a resolution opposing a gas or diesel tax increase in Tennessee.

The measure says Tennessee has a $2 billion surplus.

It says any increase would be "a further tax burden on Bradley County residents that can least afford the additional tax burden."

The panel is also to consider moving to a four-year reappraisal cycle.

A sales ratio study is to be conducted during the second year of the reappraisal cycle.

The new cycle would start July 1 and result in a reappraisal of all properties for the tax year 2021.