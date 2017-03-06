 Monday, March 6, 2017 61.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Lt. Gov. McNally, Senator Alexander Lament Death Of Senator Douglas Henry

Monday, March 6, 2017

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) made the statement below following the death of Senator Douglas Henry (D-Nashville):

"It is impossible to quantify this loss or even put it into words. To me personally, Douglas Henry was an invaluable mentor and a trusted friend. To the state of Tennessee, he was far more. Douglas Henry was our state's financial guardian and protector. He always wanted what was best for his state, never for himself. A true gentleman, he was consistently kind and gracious to everyone. Whether you were a Republican or a Democrat, a prince or a parolee, Douglas Henry treated you with respect.

"The kindness he showed toward me—a young Republican member of the finance committee serving in a Democratic-controlled legislature—is something I will carry with me for the rest of my days. And I am not alone. Nearly everyone he encountered can share similar stories. No one could spend time with him without coming away with an overwhelming sense of pride about being a Tennessean, or overwhelming envy if they were not. Douglas Henry loved Tennessee with all his heart. He truly was a man with no equal. I will miss him and I will never forget him."

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “There was no one in the Tennessee General Assembly who demonstrated integrity, courtesy and financial stability more than Douglas Henry. To him, party politics were of no importance. The citizens he served were what mattered. His example will be important for years to come.”  



Opinion

Chattanooga Needs A Visitor Center

With all of the recent controversy surrounding the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, it should be noted that it is time for Chattanooga/Hamilton County to have a world class visitor center. The CVB has done a tremendous job bringing tourism and visitors to Chattanooga, but we lack a well-placed comprehensive visitor center downtown. Currently, the CVB receives 100% of the hotel/motel ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Larry Grohn For Mayor

So now comes the question: Imagine that the four men running for Mayor in tomorrow’s election were together in a rowboat on the Tennessee River and a huge barge was coming in the opposite direction. Now imagine the rowboat being flipped by the barge’s wake and all four candidates without lifejackets. Who would be saved? The short answer: Chattanooga. Yes, our 2017 election appears ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton, Brainerd Home For Sectional Showdowns

Even before Oakland and Blackman played for the Region 4-3A championship last week, Oakland was working on a game plan for East Hamilton. But a funny thing happened to the Patriots. They upset Blackman. That set up Monday’s Class 3A sectional between the Blaze and Hurricanes at East Hamilton High School. “The Oakland coach (Troy Bonds) and I talked Thursday after ... (click for more)

Fuller, Hicks, Mathews Celebrate State Titles For Bradley

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – This is a story about the three Bears. The high school wrestling season is over, but what a memorable season it was for the Bradley Bears as they repeated as double state champions by winning the duals and traditional tournaments in Franklin. The Bears have built quite a reputation in recent years with coaches like Turner Jackson, Steve Logsdon, Chad ... (click for more)


