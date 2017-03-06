Lt. Gov. McNally, Senator Alexander Lament Death Of Senator Douglas Henry

Monday, March 6, 2017

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) made the statement below following the death of Senator Douglas Henry (D-Nashville):



"It is impossible to quantify this loss or even put it into words. To me personally, Douglas Henry was an invaluable mentor and a trusted friend. To the state of Tennessee, he was far more. Douglas Henry was our state's financial guardian and protector. He always wanted what was best for his state, never for himself. A true gentleman, he was consistently kind and gracious to everyone. Whether you were a Republican or a Democrat, a prince or a parolee, Douglas Henry treated you with respect.

"The kindness he showed toward me—a young Republican member of the finance committee serving in a Democratic-controlled legislature—is something I will carry with me for the rest of my days. And I am not alone. Nearly everyone he encountered can share similar stories. No one could spend time with him without coming away with an overwhelming sense of pride about being a Tennessean, or overwhelming envy if they were not. Douglas Henry loved Tennessee with all his heart. He truly was a man with no equal. I will miss him and I will never forget him."



Senator Lamar Alexander said, “There was no one in the Tennessee General Assembly who demonstrated integrity, courtesy and financial stability more than Douglas Henry. To him, party politics were of no importance. The citizens he served were what mattered. His example will be important for years to come.”