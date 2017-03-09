Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Nomination Of David Friedman To Be U.S. Ambassador To Israel

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday joined a majority of committee colleagues in voting to favorably report the nomination of David Friedman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel to the full Senate for consideration.

“Israel is our closest friend and strongest partner in the region, and this position is a vital post,” said Senator Corker. “Mr. Friedman is an impassioned advocate for America and for strengthening the mutually beneficial bond between the United States and Israel. He understands the complexity of the issues at stake for the U.S. and the necessity to support a democratic ally in an important and unstable part of the world. I believe he views this opportunity as a calling and will put his full energy behind service to our nation and our interests in Israel.”