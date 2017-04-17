 Monday, April 17, 2017 84.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Say Argument Led To Stabbing On Norcross Road

Monday, April 17, 2017
Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova
Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova

Police said an argument between two men led to the stabbing on Norcross Road in which one man was left in critical condition.

Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova, 23, of 200 Cranberry Way, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Roberto Trujillo Jr. went into emergency surgery after the incident on Saturday night in the driveway of his home.

Police found him suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim's son said during the argument he saw Cordova stab his father in the stomach. He said Cordova had been brandishing a gun as well as a knife.

He fled the scene in a white sedan, but was picked up by Red Bank Police a short time later.

The victim on Sunday picked Cordova out of a lineup as the man who stabbed him.

 


Opinion

FDR, My President - And Response

Hear ye, hear ye, my friends around the table listening to or watching the news.  As an eight-year-old in second grade I began to develop a keen interest in our government, politics, war, and how to value and appreciate our relationship with other countries in far-off places because of the only President I had ever known.  My education was thrust upon me because of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What You Didn’t Read

As Easter Sunday dawned across the United States, you may have read where more than 20 protesters at one of the Tax Marches were arrested in Berkley, Calif., on Saturday. Perhaps you saw the article where the Student Senate at Cal-Davis just voted to make the American flag “optional” at its gatherings. CNN was telling us that between press secretary Sean Spicer and son-in-law Jared ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Outduels Jacksonville Sunday For 1-0 Win

Jacksonville, Fl. - - - Chattanooga Lookouts first baseman Jon Rodriguez hit a seventh-inning solo home run for the only scoring in the Lookouts, 1-0, win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 3,706 to witness the finale of the highest-attended series in the history of the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville Sunday afternoon. Paul Clemens started for Chattanooga and ... (click for more)

Prep Baseball: McCallie Hosts Howard in Fund Raising Game at 5:30 p.m. Today

Consider a late dinner tonight and first take in the Howard at McCallie baseball game (first pitch 5:30 p.m.) to help the Howard baseball program. Now in its second season after a three year hiatus, Howard players and coaches are working hard to have a top quality home field and quality team as well. McCallie Helps : Tonight, all concession monies and donations at ... (click for more)


