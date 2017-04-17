Police Say Argument Led To Stabbing On Norcross Road

Monday, April 17, 2017

Police said an argument between two men led to the stabbing on Norcross Road in which one man was left in critical condition.

Maximiliano Hernandez Cordova, 23, of 200 Cranberry Way, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Roberto Trujillo Jr. went into emergency surgery after the incident on Saturday night in the driveway of his home.

Police found him suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim's son said during the argument he saw Cordova stab his father in the stomach. He said Cordova had been brandishing a gun as well as a knife.

He fled the scene in a white sedan, but was picked up by Red Bank Police a short time later.

The victim on Sunday picked Cordova out of a lineup as the man who stabbed him.