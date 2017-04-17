 Monday, April 17, 2017 78.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

PHOTOS: Mayor, City Council Sworn Into Office

Monday, April 17, 2017
April 17, 2017

April 17, 2017

Meigs County Man With "Largest Collection Of Child Pornography" Gets Relatively Light Sentence

April 17, 2017

Goggans Retiring As County Magistrate; County Commission To Name Replacement


A Meigs County man found with what Judge Sandy Mattice said he was told was "the largest cache of child pornography ever found" wound up with a relatively light sentence. Keith Warren was

Nathaniel Goggans is retiring from his position as a county magistrate. This was the last day (Monday) for applications to be taken at the County Commission office. Interviews will take


Breaking News

A Meigs County man found with what Judge Sandy Mattice said he was told was "the largest cache of child pornography ever found" wound up with a relatively light sentence. Keith Warren was given a five-year term for possession of child pornography. Judge Mattice said he has sentenced defendants in cases where fewer pornographic items were found to almost 20 years in prison.

Opinion

FDR, My President - And Response

Hear ye, hear ye, my friends around the table listening to or watching the news.  As an eight-year-old in second grade I began to develop a keen interest in our government, politics, war, and how to value and appreciate our relationship with other countries in far-off places because of the only President I had ever known.  My education was thrust upon me because of

Roy Exum: What You Didn’t Read

As Easter Sunday dawned across the United States, you may have read where more than 20 protesters at one of the Tax Marches were arrested in Berkley, Calif., on Saturday. Perhaps you saw the article where the Student Senate at Cal-Davis just voted to make the American flag "optional" at its gatherings. CNN was telling us that between press secretary Sean Spicer and son-in-law Jared

Sports

Chattanooga Outduels Jacksonville Sunday For 1-0 Win

Jacksonville, Fl. - - - Chattanooga Lookouts first baseman Jon Rodriguez hit a seventh-inning solo home run for the only scoring in the Lookouts, 1-0, win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 3,706 to witness the finale of the highest-attended series in the history of the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville Sunday afternoon. Paul Clemens started for Chattanooga and

Prep Baseball: McCallie Hosts Howard in Fund Raising Game at 5:30 p.m. Today

Consider a late dinner tonight and first take in the Howard at McCallie baseball game (first pitch 5:30 p.m.) to help the Howard baseball program. Now in its second season after a three year hiatus, Howard players and coaches are working hard to have a top quality home field and quality team as well. McCallie Helps : Tonight, all concession monies and donations at


