Former Wayne County Police Officer Arrested, Charged In TBI Theft And Misconduct Case

Monday, April 17, 2017
Robert Gann
Robert Gann

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a former police officer who is now facing charges of theft and official misconduct.

At the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI agents began investigating Robert Jason Gann on Jan. 23. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that, while a police officer for the Waynesboro Police Department, Gann pawned two department-issued weapons in Lawrenceburg on several occasions. The final time Gann pawned the handgun, the investigation revealed he did not pick it up and it was eventually sold by the pawn shop.

Gann resigned his job with the police department before information about this incident surfaced and took a job at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. That department’s leaders subsequently terminated his employment when it learned of the accusations involving Gann.

On March 30, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Iron City man with one count of theft and four counts of official misconduct.

Authorities arrested Gann, 38, and booked him into the Wayne County Jail on $15,000 bond.


April 17, 2017

Lightning Strikes Home On Mowbray Mountain During Monday Night Storm

April 17, 2017

Meigs County Man With "Largest Collection Of Child Pornography" Gets Relatively Light Sentence


FDR, My President - And Response

Roy Exum: What You Didn’t Read

Mustangs Crush Hurricanes 14-4 In District 5-3A Baseball

Prep Baseball: McCallie Hosts Howard in Fund Raising Game at 5:30 p.m. Today

