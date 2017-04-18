 Tuesday, April 18, 2017 75.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


New Campaign Pushes Hamilton County To Prioritize School Funding

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

UnifiEd has launched a campaign calling on Hamilton County’s elected officials to prioritize public education funding in the budget planning process. The campaign’s goal is to see a county budget passed in June that includes an increased operating budget for the school system and funds to address the $382 million backlog of deferred repairs and new construction needs. A long-term plan is also called for to ensure education dollars are well spent.

This call to prioritize school funding stems from a community-led movement to affect change in public schools, as discovered through thousands of conversations with Hamilton County residents. The desire to see school funding prioritized was a consistent theme that emerged from these conversations, leading UnifiEd to include it as a goal in its Pact for Public Education.

Community members who support increased funding for our schools are encouraged to attend the Board of Education meeting this Thursday, at 5 p.m. The board will vote on the 2017-18 school year budget, and UnifiEd will be present to support parents, teachers, and students to share their voice with the Board.

“We as educators work hard every day to give each of our students the best possible opportunity to succeed, but some of them are sold short due to a lack of resources,” said Arielle Hayes, principal at Dalewood Middle School. “I hope they will show up at the budget vote on Thursday to show the school board how important funding really is to them.”

Hamilton County Department of Education (HCDE) presented a general operating budget to the Board of Education finance committee last Thursday that totaled $397 million, a $33.5 million increase over the current year’s budget. The requested increase in funds has been tied to expected student outcomes, a first for HCDE and a step UnifiEd has called for as part of its Pact for Public Education.

UnifiEd has also long called for a sustainable, strategic financial plan that includes a multi-year budget and capital plan to address schools’ outstanding maintenance issues and need for new buildings and facilities. Such a plan would increase efficiencies in the budget and connect money to results.

According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly, HCDE will present a multi-year budget to the Board soon. However, HCDE and the county commission have not committed to developing a long-term capital maintenance and expansion plan.

“Our children are the ones who are paying the consequences for the school system and county's delay in creating and funding a plan to address facilities needs,” said local parent Miranda Perez. “The list of schools needing to be replaced will continue to grow over time. The hundreds of millions of dollars of outstanding maintenance needs will compound, too. A leaking roof that's not fixed today can mean mold tomorrow and flooring or foundation problems later. Students deserve safe, healthy learning environments and a long-term plan that ensures that.”

UnifiEd is a community-led movement of parents, teachers, and citizens who want every student in Hamilton County to have the chance to attend great public schools. The organization works to educate the community about how to help teachers and students, offers training and tools to advocate for them, and encourages a unified voice around public education to create real and lasting change.


April 18, 2017

New Campaign Pushes Hamilton County To Prioritize School Funding

April 18, 2017

Covenant College Student Rescued After Falling Off Bluff On Lookout Mountain

April 18, 2017

Chattanooga, Knoxville And Nashville Consortium Wins Competitive Award To Implement Complete Streets


UnifiEd has launched a campaign calling on Hamilton County’s elected officials to prioritize public education funding in the budget planning process. The campaign’s goal is to see a county budget ... (click for more)

A young woman who fell off a bluff on Lookout Mountain below Covenant College was rescued Tuesday afternoon. She is a student at the college.  She was able to call a friend who alerted ... (click for more)

The Transportation Planning Organizations (TPOs) for Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga have collectively won a competitive national award to form Complete Streets. TPOs are federally-designated ... (click for more)


Breaking News

New Campaign Pushes Hamilton County To Prioritize School Funding

UnifiEd has launched a campaign calling on Hamilton County’s elected officials to prioritize public education funding in the budget planning process. The campaign’s goal is to see a county budget passed in June that includes an increased operating budget for the school system and funds to address the $382 million backlog of deferred repairs and new construction needs. A long-term ... (click for more)

Covenant College Student Rescued After Falling Off Bluff On Lookout Mountain

A young woman who fell off a bluff on Lookout Mountain below Covenant College was rescued Tuesday afternoon. She is a student at the college.  She was able to call a friend who alerted authorities. Multiple emergency crews from Dade, Walker, and Hamilton counties and the National Park Service were on the scene. Officials said she fell 40 feet to a ledge, which ... (click for more)

Opinion

Make The Crazy Parking Lot Deal Better

On Monday, April 10, a dozen interested citizens attended the board meeting of the CDRC (Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation) to question why the city would contemplate selling a parking lot on King Street (behind St. John’s Restaurant) to a developer for $134,700, when the city bought the parking lot in 2007 for $195,000. Ten of those citizens pointed out that prices ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Make My Bed

About three years ago the simple act of making my bed every morning morphed into an art form. It was shorty after June of 2014, right after Naval Adm. William H. McRaven, ninth commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, gave the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Texas. This past weekend, as I was searching for a new book to read on Amazon, I noticed the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mustangs Crush Hurricanes 14-4 In District 5-3A Baseball

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – As far as East Hamilton’s baseball team was concerned on Monday, heavy rain was about three hours late hitting the Walker Valley High School campus. Walker Valley rattled the fences Monday against East Hamilton pitching ace Nick Woods and three relievers, banged out 13 hits, including four triples – two by Tucker Mendenhall – and three doubles and finished ... (click for more)

Prep Baseball: CCS Gains Win; Mercer Throws 4-Hit Shutout

Chattanooga Christian used an eight-hit attack at the plate and a four-hit shutout performance on the mound from senior Matthew Mercer to defeat visiting Sequatchie County, 7-0, in a district baseball game Monday. Going for his third straight perfect game, Mercer (4-1) retired the first nine batters he faced before Chase Girdley’s bloop single to left to open the top of ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors