Tyrone Stevenson, 35, Shot On Citico Avenue Thursday Morning

Tyrone Stevenson, 35, was shot on Citico Avenue early Thursday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:46 a.m. to a local hospital concerning a person receiving treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim arrived at a local hospital with a minor non-life threatening gunshot wound. He advised that it occurred near the 1900 block of Citico Avenue. Stevenson did not provide any suspect information to police.Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.