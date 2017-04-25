Sheriff's Office Warns That Jury Duty Scam Is Continuing

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said there are new instances of an ongoing scam in the community involving people claiming to be either a law enforcement agency or General Hamilton County Government Office.

Officials said, "The caller and/or message received states that the person or person(s) have failed to show up for jury duty or have failed to pay bond fees. Furthermore, the fraudulent party is also claiming that unless the party calls a number and sends money via a money order or pre-paid money card, warrants will be issued leading to an arrest or heavy fines will be imposed.

"HCSO is encouraging any resident who is contacted via phone from any law enforcement agency or general Hamilton County Government Office to never submit monetary funds over the phone or via money order until verifying with the appropriate government agency. All Hamilton County Government offices and the HCSO communicate via mail and/or registered mail and will never solicited funds over the phone. This includes the Internal Revenue Office (IRS) as well.

"Scams are not new to our community and can come in a variety of ways. The HCSO has offered scam alerts in the past.

"Commercial scams can also be difficult to recognize."