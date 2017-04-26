 Wednesday, April 26, 2017 78.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

TVA Managing Flows From Record Rain

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

TVA’s River Forecast Center in Knoxville is continuing flood operations and managing lake levels to minimize downstream flooding after record rainfall and heavy runoff over the past weekend, especially in the eastern part of the TVA service area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported record daily maximum rainfall in Knoxville for the date of April 23, with 1.97 inches breaking the old mark of 1.67 inches set in 1977. NWS also reported record rainfall for the date in the Tri-Cities, which received 1.87 inches to surpass the old record of 1.32 inches set in 1968. Chattanooga also totaled 1.87 inches on April 23, while Nashville peaked at 2.67 inches on April 22.

TVA’s Fort Loudoun, Watts Bar and Chickamauga reservoirs on the main stem Tennessee River will rose above summer pool levels, a couple of weeks ahead of normal summer pool schedule. TVA also will be spilling at seven of its nine main stem dams this week.

Tributary lakes like Norris, Cherokee and Douglas also are all seeing higher than normal water levels, with some already near normal summer pool.

While concentrated in the east, total rainfall averaged about 4 inches across the valley, with over an inch of runoff, for the two-day period between April 22 and April 23.

After seeing drought conditions most of last year, the Tennessee Valley is now trending ahead of the normal rainfall pace for the calendar year, with a total of 18.5 inches representing a surplus of about one inch. Runoff is still running a deficit for the year at 8.5 inches or about 68% of normal due to lingering effects from the drought.

Rainfall totals and their variances from normal thus far in calendar year 2017 in cities across the TVA service region include:

  • Chattanooga: 21.73 (+3.93)
  • Knoxville: 18.59 (+2.63)
  • Tri-Cities: 14.08 (+1.29)
  • Huntsville: 15.69 (-2.52)
  • Nashville: (15.43 (+0.96)

To create storage capacity and as much hydropower as possible, TVA is moving the waters down the system. TVA is currently at maximum turbine capacity and spilling excess water at Kentucky Dam at a rate of 1.1 million-gallons-per-second.

TVA also is working with local media, communities and other groups to notify the public of high water levels and flood risks, and alert fixed dock owners to consider moving boats out from under dock roofs and remove anything that might float.

Get real-time information at the TVA Lake Level page and the free TVA Lake Info app.


April 26, 2017

Another Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Durham, County Schools In Bus Wreck

April 26, 2017

Revote Set After Magistrate Candidates Basler, Davis Get 4 Votes Each

April 26, 2017

Another Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Durham, County Schools In Bus Wreck

Another wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Durham School Services and the Hamilton County Department of Education in the death of a Woodmore Elementary student in the Nov. 21, 2016, tragic bus wreck. The suit, filed by Demetrius Wilson, is also brought against Ben Coulter, who was the school transportation director at the time. The suit says the child of Ms. Wilson ... (click for more)

Revote Set After Magistrate Candidates Basler, Davis Get 4 Votes Each

A revote is set after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each on Wednesday. The tie was between Andrew Basler and Bob Davis. Supporting attorney Basler were Jim Fields, Joe Graham, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley. For attorney Davis were Warren Mackey, Greg Beck, Tim Boyd and Chester Bankston. The commission will vote again next week when Randy Fairbanks returns. ... (click for more)

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River - And Response

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A One-Sided Opportunity

State education commissioner Candace McQueen has apparently fallen and hit her head. She most certainly needs to be examined after she came to Chattanooga on Monday and told the Times-Free Press about an exciting “partnership.” Are you kidding me? Despite the newspaper’s editors actually touting the venture as “promising,” the lady is clearly dancing by herself. With her Achievement ... (click for more)

UTC Quarterback Weatherly Moving To Tennessee As Wide Receiver

UTC quarterback Zack Weatherly is switching positions and schools.   He announced on Tuesday night via Twitter that he is leaving the Mocs and will join the Tennessee Vols as a wide receiver.   He said, "First I would like to thank Chattanooga for everything they did for me. But after a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to switch positions to wide receiver ... (click for more)

Wharton Leads CCS Past Eagles For 7-AA Title

The Chattanooga Christian baseball team has played some important games this spring, but chances are good that none have been any more crucial than the one they played at home Tuesday afternoon. Facing arch-rival Signal Mountain in a battle for first place in District 7-AA, the Chargers claimed that honor with the 5-3 victory, giving CCS a 2-1 edge over the Eagles for the season ... (click for more)


