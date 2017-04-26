 Wednesday, April 26, 2017 73.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Predatory Law Firm Targeting Grieving Families

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Wednelsday announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Texas law firm, its sole attorney, and two investigators working for the firm, in connection with the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus crash.

The civil enforcement action, filed in Hamilton County Chancery Court, alleges that the Witherspoon Law Group PLLC, based in Dallas, Tex., has engaged in the unlawful solicitation of accident victims in Tennessee.

The lawsuit names the Witherspoon Law Group, attorney Nuru Witherspoon, and investigators Alphonso McClendon and Glen Smith and alleges improper and unlawful contact with families of victims in the Chattanooga school bus crash.

It is a violation of Tennessee law for attorneys to solicit business within 30 days of a tragedy, the suit says.

Following the Nov. 21, 2016 bus crash involving Woodmore Elementary School students, the Attorney General’s Office received reports that Witherspoon, through its investigators, made contact with victim’s families as they made funeral arrangements at a local funeral home.

The lawsuit alleges Witherspoon’s investigators presented themselves as attorneys and pressured families to sign contracts and other documents. The investigators also offered to pay funeral costs in exchange for using their services. At least one family was told the funeral home would refuse to bury their child unless they signed a contract with Witherspoon.

“Following the tragedy, our office committed to shutting down any attempt to take advantage of the families in Chattanooga. This lawsuit reflects our ongoing effort,” General Slatery said.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties, and restitution for victims.

After the tragedy, the Attorney General’s Office provided information warning Tennesseans to be on the lookout for predatory law firms making improper or unlawful contact with victims. Any person with information about Witherspoon, Alphonso McClendon, Glenn Smith, or any other law firm or individuals soliciting clients immediately following the Woodmore Elementary bus crash should contact the Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection and Advocate Division, (615) 741-1671.


April 26, 2017

DesJarlais Announces Support For American Health Care Act

April 26, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

April 26, 2017

Walker County Launches New Service Request App For Residents


Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., a member of the House Freedom Caucus and GOP Doctors Caucus, announced his support for the American Health Care Act, Republicans’ Obamacare repeal-and-replace ... (click for more)

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR B 39 M 0 1 GS 1653765 POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE ... (click for more)

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield unveiled the iWorQ Service Request mobile app during his State of the County address on  Tuesday  at the Walker County Civic Center. The app will allow ... (click for more)


Breaking News

DesJarlais Announces Support For American Health Care Act

Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., a member of the House Freedom Caucus and GOP Doctors Caucus, announced his support for the American Health Care Act, Republicans’ Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation, now including waivers for states to opt out of expensive federal regulations, driving up the cost of health insurance in Tennessee.   Rep. DesJarlais said, " ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR B 39 M 0 1 GS 1653765 POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 1 GS 1650788 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 2 GS 1650790 POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 3 GS 1650791 POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River - And Response (2)

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A One-Sided Opportunity

State education commissioner Candace McQueen has apparently fallen and hit her head. She most certainly needs to be examined after she came to Chattanooga on Monday and told the Times-Free Press about an exciting “partnership.” Are you kidding me? Despite the newspaper’s editors actually touting the venture as “promising,” the lady is clearly dancing by herself. With her Achievement ... (click for more)

Sports

Sales' Grand Slam Leads Lady Owls To 6-2 Comeback Win

(Story will be updated) Cheyenne Sales barely missed two home runs on Tuesday. She atoned for that a day later with a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning and led Ooltewah to a 6-2 victory over gritty East Hamilton in District 5-3A softball action at Jim Lovell Field. East Hamilton had taken a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Miracle Gorman, a first-pitch shot to left ... (click for more)

Red Bank's Kendall Farr Hurls No-Hitter Against Tyner

Kendall Farr was on the money Wednesday afternoon as she hurled a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Red Bank Lionettes blanked Tyner, 10-0, in six innings. Kelsey Peden and Destiny Painter both had two RBIs for the Lionettes while Hannah Wood had a triple and Sami Shrader a double.  Peden also had a double. With Farr improving to 3-2 on the season,, Red Bank finished ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors