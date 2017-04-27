Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
2705 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND
3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE
11381 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTM POSS OF METH FOR RESA
VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
BREWER, DEASIA S
3421 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
---
BREWTON -ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH
2308 BARBARA LANE APR V3 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
111 GRIFFIN STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE
10203 PINE LAWN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARVER, MICHAEL W
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 802 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CASTOR, NICHOLAS DAVID
1245 WHITLEY FORREST DRIVE BRENTWOOD, 37027
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHAMBERS, TRACY
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112624
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN
9317 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DATES, WILLIE GENE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 921 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVENPORT, LEAHA C
109 ADAMS STREET CRAB ORCHARD, 37723
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
---
DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
6510 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
EBERHARDT, CARLA SHIRELL
2718 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT
1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
EDWARDS, JEFFREY
5319 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
ELMORE, DARREL RAY
480 SEQUACHEE DR.
WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
EVANS, DAVID ROBERT
1179 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FIELDS, TERRA LYNN
2771 HARRISON PIKE CHATTTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FINKE, KAREN MICHELLE
408 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
FRANCOIS, ELKIN HADYN
3407 FLEETA LANE CHATTANOOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
GREEN, TIMOTHY LAMAR
1402 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARRIS, STEVEN JEROME
1108 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HEATON, THOMAS WALLACE
3814 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED
---
HENSON, BRANDIE LYNN
7802 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOANG, LOI DAI
106 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124012
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
HOURIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE
1087 BANCROFT DRIVE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
JONES, KEANA AIREAL
4302 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JORDAN, KRISTINA AILEEN
2500 ESTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KEASLER, SAMMIE RENEE
10851 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
5214 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN
701 N GERMANTOWN RF CHATTANOOGA, 37434
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $5000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LUNDY, HORACE EDWARD
436 DELMONT LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESION OF SCHEDULE LL
---
MALONE, KANE JAQUES
7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH
2706 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS MONDRELL
3806 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072715
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
MCKENZIE, DONTE
2413 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN
6149 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
1125 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
MITCHELL, EDWARD MONTRELL
208 LOWLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
MULLINS, ERIN MARY
1700 JACKSON SQUARE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PENDERGRASS, ORLANDO DEWAYNE
3909 ROGERS RD CHATT, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PETERS, TIMMY LEE
1608 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PIERCE, SHAUNA SHAREECE
2607 GLASS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILUTE TO APPEAR)
---
PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES
105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
SAIN, JUSTIN L
268 DOGWOOD LANE MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
SCOTT, KRISTINE
117 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL
410 ELM STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHROPSHIRE, JARVIS ROY
2400 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAGGS, BRENT W
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TALLANT, RICKY KEITH
4543 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
9520 PASTURE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TROXLER, TRAVIS REID
5309 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TURNER, MATTHEW AMOS
7180 HIRAM DOUGLAVILLE HWY DOUGLASVILLE, 30134
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE
6602 HARVESTVIEW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WATTS, NATHAN LEWIS
321 FREUNDBERG LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WILKERSON, SAMMY WAYNE
10851 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
---
WILLIAMSON, BRYAN TYREE
2255 EDGMON FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )
---
WILSON, OASIS LRAIN
114 SHADY REST RD WARTBURG, 37887
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
