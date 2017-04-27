Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

2705 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC

---

BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND

3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE

11381 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTM POSS OF METH FOR RESA

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (FTA)

---

BREWER, DEASIA S

3421 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)

---

BREWTON -ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH

2308 BARBARA LANE APR V3 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

111 GRIFFIN STREET SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN

1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE

10203 PINE LAWN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37321

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARVER, MICHAEL W

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 802 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CASTOR, NICHOLAS DAVID

1245 WHITLEY FORREST DRIVE BRENTWOOD, 37027

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CHAMBERS, TRACY

3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112624

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN

9317 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DATES, WILLIE GENE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 921 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DAVENPORT, LEAHA C

109 ADAMS STREET CRAB ORCHARD, 37723

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

---

DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL

6510 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH

---

EBERHARDT, CARLA SHIRELL

2718 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT

1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

EDWARDS, JEFFREY

5319 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

ELMORE, DARREL RAY

480 SEQUACHEE DR.

WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT---EVANS, DAVID ROBERT1179 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FIELDS, TERRA LYNN2771 HARRISON PIKE CHATTTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FINKE, KAREN MICHELLE408 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---FRANCOIS, ELKIN HADYN3407 FLEETA LANE CHATTANOOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---GREEN, TIMOTHY LAMAR1402 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HARRIS, STEVEN JEROME1108 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000THEFT UNDER $1,000---HEATON, THOMAS WALLACE3814 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED---HENSON, BRANDIE LYNN7802 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOANG, LOI DAI106 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124012Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---HOURIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE1087 BANCROFT DRIVE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---JONES, KEANA AIREAL4302 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JORDAN, KRISTINA AILEEN2500 ESTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KEASLER, SAMMIE RENEE10851 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN5214 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN701 N GERMANTOWN RF CHATTANOOGA, 37434Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $5000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LUNDY, HORACE EDWARD436 DELMONT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESION OF SCHEDULE LL---MALONE, KANE JAQUES7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH2706 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS MONDRELL3806 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072715Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---MCKENZIE, DONTE2413 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN6149 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS1125 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEASSAULT ON POLICE---MITCHELL, EDWARD MONTRELL208 LOWLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---MULLINS, ERIN MARY1700 JACKSON SQUARE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PENDERGRASS, ORLANDO DEWAYNE3909 ROGERS RD CHATT, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PETERS, TIMMY LEE1608 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---PIERCE, SHAUNA SHAREECE2607 GLASS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILUTE TO APPEAR)---PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SAIN, JUSTIN L268 DOGWOOD LANE MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSS OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---SCOTT, KRISTINE117 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL410 ELM STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHROPSHIRE, JARVIS ROY2400 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAGGS, BRENT W930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TALLANT, RICKY KEITH4543 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN9520 PASTURE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TROXLER, TRAVIS REID5309 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TURNER, MATTHEW AMOS7180 HIRAM DOUGLAVILLE HWY DOUGLASVILLE, 30134Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE6602 HARVESTVIEW LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WATTS, NATHAN LEWIS321 FREUNDBERG LANE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---WILKERSON, SAMMY WAYNE10851 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE---WILLIAMSON, BRYAN TYREE2255 EDGMON FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBAITON (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )---WILSON, OASIS LRAIN114 SHADY REST RD WARTBURG, 37887Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTM POSS OF METH FOR RESA

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (FTA) BREWER, DEASIA S

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500) BREWTON -ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BURSE, CHRISTIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CAMPBELL, KEVIN J

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/13/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHAMBERS, TRACY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DATES, WILLIE GENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/11/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVENPORT, LEAHA C

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH EBERHARDT, CARLA SHIRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EBERHARDT, CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

ASSAULT EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF EDWARDS, JEFFREY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/13/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ELMORE, DARREL RAY

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 09/09/1950

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT EVANS, DAVID ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/29/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FINKE, KAREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/25/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FRANCOIS, ELKIN HADYN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) GREEN, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRIS, STEVEN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/17/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HEATON, THOMAS WALLACE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/13/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED HENSON, BRANDIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOANG, LOI DAI

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST HOURIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS JONES, KEANA AIREAL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JORDAN, KRISTINA AILEEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEASLER, SAMMIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/05/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $5000

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MALONE, KANE JAQUES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/23/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/05/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ASSAULT ON POLICE MITCHELL, EDWARD MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/23/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR MOORE, ANGELA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PENDERGRASS, ORLANDO DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PETERS, TIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/12/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) PICKETT, TRACEY C

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, KRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHROPSHIRE, JARVIS ROY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT STAGGS, BRENT W

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/01/1995

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TALLANT, RICKY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/19/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/03/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY WADE, DEMETRIC LABRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WATTS, NATHAN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) WILKERSON, SAMMY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/06/1952

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE





WILLIAMSON, BRYAN TYREE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST ) WILSON, OASIS LRAIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



