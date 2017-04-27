 Thursday, April 27, 2017 65.5°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE 
2705 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND 
3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE 
11381 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTM POSS OF METH FOR RESA
VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
BREWER, DEASIA S 
3421 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
---
BREWTON -ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH 
2308 BARBARA LANE APR V3 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE 
111 GRIFFIN STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN 
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE 
10203 PINE LAWN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARVER, MICHAEL W 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 802 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CASTOR, NICHOLAS DAVID 
1245 WHITLEY FORREST DRIVE BRENTWOOD, 37027 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHAMBERS, TRACY 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112624 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN 
9317 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DATES, WILLIE GENE 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 921 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVENPORT, LEAHA C 
109 ADAMS STREET CRAB ORCHARD, 37723 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
---
DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL 
6510 OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
EBERHARDT, CARLA SHIRELL 
2718 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT 
1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
EDWARDS, JEFFREY 
5319 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
ELMORE, DARREL RAY 
480 SEQUACHEE DR.

WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
EVANS, DAVID ROBERT 
1179 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FIELDS, TERRA LYNN 
2771 HARRISON PIKE CHATTTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FINKE, KAREN MICHELLE 
408 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
FRANCOIS, ELKIN HADYN 
3407 FLEETA LANE CHATTANOOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE 
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
GREEN, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
1402 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARRIS, STEVEN JEROME 
1108 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HEATON, THOMAS WALLACE 
3814 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED
---
HENSON, BRANDIE LYNN 
7802 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOANG, LOI DAI 
106 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124012 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
HOURIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE 
1087 BANCROFT DRIVE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
JONES, KEANA AIREAL 
4302 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JORDAN, KRISTINA AILEEN 
2500 ESTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KEASLER, SAMMIE RENEE 
10851 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN 
5214 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN 
701 N GERMANTOWN RF CHATTANOOGA, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $5000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LUNDY, HORACE EDWARD 
436 DELMONT LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESION OF SCHEDULE LL
---
MALONE, KANE JAQUES 
7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH 
2706 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS MONDRELL 
3806 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072715 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
MCKENZIE, DONTE 
2413 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN 
6149 MARIE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS 
1125 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
MITCHELL, EDWARD MONTRELL 
208 LOWLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
MULLINS, ERIN MARY 
1700 JACKSON SQUARE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PENDERGRASS, ORLANDO DEWAYNE 
3909 ROGERS RD CHATT, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PETERS, TIMMY LEE 
1608 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PIERCE, SHAUNA SHAREECE 
2607 GLASS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILUTE TO APPEAR)
---
PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES 
105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
SAIN, JUSTIN L 
268 DOGWOOD LANE MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
SCOTT, KRISTINE 
117 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL 
410 ELM STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHROPSHIRE, JARVIS ROY 
2400 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE 
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAGGS, BRENT W 
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TALLANT, RICKY KEITH 
4543 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN 
9520 PASTURE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TROXLER, TRAVIS REID 
5309 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TURNER, MATTHEW AMOS 
7180 HIRAM DOUGLAVILLE HWY DOUGLASVILLE, 30134 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, MICHAEL LEE 
6602 HARVESTVIEW LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WATTS, NATHAN LEWIS 
321 FREUNDBERG LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WILKERSON, SAMMY WAYNE 
10851 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
---
WILLIAMSON, BRYAN TYREE 
2255 EDGMON FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )
---
WILSON, OASIS LRAIN 
114 SHADY REST RD WARTBURG, 37887 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTM POSS OF METH FOR RESA
  • VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (FTA)
BREWER, DEASIA S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
BREWTON -ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURCHARD, AMBER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURSE, CHRISTIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CAMPBELL, KEVIN J
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/13/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHAMBERS, TRACY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DATES, WILLIE GENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/11/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVENPORT, LEAHA C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
EBERHARDT, CARLA SHIRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EBERHARDT, CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • ASSAULT
EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EDWARDS, JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ELMORE, DARREL RAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/09/1950
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
EVANS, DAVID ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/29/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FINKE, KAREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRANCOIS, ELKIN HADYN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
GREEN, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, STEVEN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HEATON, THOMAS WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED
HENSON, BRANDIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOANG, LOI DAI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
HOURIGAN, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JONES, KEANA AIREAL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, KRISTINA AILEEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEASLER, SAMMIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KIDD, MARCUS DERRIEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $5000
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MALONE, KANE JAQUES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
MITCHELL, EDWARD MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/23/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
MOORE, ANGELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PENDERGRASS, ORLANDO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETERS, TIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
PICKETT, TRACEY C
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHOEMATE, JERED MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHROPSHIRE, JARVIS ROY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STAGGS, BRENT W
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/01/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TALLANT, RICKY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/03/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WADE, DEMETRIC LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATTS, NATHAN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
WILKERSON, SAMMY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/06/1952
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR RESALE


WILLIAMSON, BRYAN TYREE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )
WILSON, OASIS LRAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



April 27, 2017

Patten Towers Resident Charged In Wreck That Clogged U.S. 27 On Sunday

April 27, 2017

Lookout Mountain Art Dealer Says Bookkeeper Embezzled Funds

April 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A Patten Towers resident is charged in a wreck that clogged the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 on Sunday. Melanie Evette Dobbs, 56, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain art dealer Frank Fowler says in a Chancery Court lawsuit that his bookkeeper embezzled a large amount of funds. The suit was filed against Francine Labbe. Ms. Labbe has ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  2705 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Patten Towers Resident Charged In Wreck That Clogged U.S. 27 On Sunday

A Patten Towers resident is charged in a wreck that clogged the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 on Sunday. Melanie Evette Dobbs, 56, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, failure to maintain lane, violating the Implied Consent Law and failing to have insurance. Police responded to a collision at 9:45 p.m. in which a Dodge Caravan had struck a Kia sedan that ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain Art Dealer Says Bookkeeper Embezzled Funds

Lookout Mountain art dealer Frank Fowler says in a Chancery Court lawsuit that his bookkeeper embezzled a large amount of funds. The suit was filed against Francine Labbe. Ms. Labbe has been performing accounting, financial reporting and other administrative duties at the Fowler office on Watauga Lane, it was stated. Ms. Labbe, who was paid an annual salary of $72,000, ... (click for more)

Opinion

White Coat Syndrome And The Medical System - And Response

Today I wish to share what I am feeling as a patient in our medical system. I am too old to put on airs at this point, and this is too pervasive of a problem for me to contain.   As I enter my AARP years, I am faced with so many medical encounters that evoke all kinds of uncomfortable feelings. I dread physician’s appointments riddled with government regulatory hypocrisy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Knoxville’s Godsend

Back when we were uppity teenagers, the best put-down when a friend started acting crazy was to say to the heathen, “Quit acting like you are from Knoxville!” I don’t know how the term originated but I can say that back in the day it was pretty insulting to be told you were acting like you were from Knoxville. This week I wish that more of us acted like Knoxville. The Knox County ... (click for more)

Sports

Sales' Grand Slam Leads Lady Owls To 6-2 Comeback Win

Cheyenne Sales came close to hitting two home runs on Tuesday. She atoned for those close calls a day later with a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning and powered Ooltewah to a 6-2 victory over gritty East Hamilton in District 5-3A softball action at Jim Lovell Field. “That’s the first grand slam I’ve hit this season,” said Sales, who finished with five RBIs. “The pitch ... (click for more)

Red Bank's Kendall Farr Hurls No-Hitter Against Tyner

Kendall Farr was on the money Wednesday afternoon as she hurled a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Red Bank Lionettes blanked Tyner, 10-0, in six innings. Kelsey Peden and Destiny Painter both had two RBIs for the Lionettes while Hannah Wood had a triple and Sami Shrader a double.  Peden also had a double. With Farr improving to 3-2 on the season,, Red Bank finished ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors