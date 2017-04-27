 Thursday, April 27, 2017 65.5°F   rain   Rain

Patten Towers Resident Charged In Wreck That Clogged U.S. 27 On Sunday

Thursday, April 27, 2017

A Patten Towers resident is charged in a wreck that clogged the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 on Sunday.

Melanie Evette Dobbs, 56, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, failure to maintain lane, violating the Implied Consent Law and failing to have insurance.

Police responded to a collision at 9:45 p.m. in which a Dodge Caravan had struck a Kia sedan that was broken down on the side of the road.

Officers said shortly before the wreck that police had been alerted to look for a possible intoxicated driver in a Dodge Caravan.

Officers said there was heavy damage to both vehicles, and several people injured in the Caravan. A two-year-old and a four-month-old were transported by EMS for treatment.

All the northbound lanes were shut down for an extended time.

Police said Ms. Dobbs performed poorly on field sobriety tests. During transport to the jail, she had extreme difficulty staying awake.

An officer said he suspected that she was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic.

She refused to give a blood test, so a warrant had to be obtained for the test.

 

 


