20-Year-Old Gang Member Sent To State Prison After 3rd Probation Violation

A 20-year-old member of the Crips gang has been sent to state prison after his third probation violation.

Criminal Court Judge Don Poole put an August 2015 theft conviction in which Akello Miller got a three-year sentence into execution.

Prosecutor Cameron Williams said since then that Miller used marijuana while on probation and later quit reporting to his probation officer.

The latest incident was last Nov. 30 when Miller was involved in a shootout near Hamilton Place Mall, then a high-speed chase on I-75.

An officer said he was near Shallowford Road and Lifestyle Way at 7 p.m. when he heard multiple gunshots. He said he rolled down his window and heard 10-15 more shots.

He then began pursuing a silver Saab Q5 that got on I-75 and headed north. He said the car traveled at speeds up to 120 mph before stopping with a flat tire in Bradley County.

It was found that the driver was 21-year-old Hayley McCormack. Joe Brooks, identified as another Crips gang member, was a passenger along with Miller.

The back windshield of the Saab had been shot out in the incident near the mall.

The officer said Ms. McCormack was frightened and shaky. She said Brooks and Miller kept urging her to try to outrun the police.

It was testified that Brooks was the one firing the shots near the mall.

The officer said Miller had been on social media flashing gang signs and wearing gang colors.