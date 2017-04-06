 Friday, April 7, 2017 47.7°F   clear   Clear

Corker Supports Missile Strikes Against Syria

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement in response to U.S. missile strikes in Syria.

 

“The U.S. and world community stood by as Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad brutally tortured and murdered more than 500,000 of his own people, and I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action following the latest chemical weapons attack,” said Corker.

“It is critical that Assad knows he will no longer enjoy impunity for his horrific crimes against his own citizens, and this proportional step was appropriate. As we move forward, it will be important for the administration to engage with Congress and clearly communicate its full strategy to the American people."


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Jimmy D's, Smokey Bones Get Stiff Penalties From Beer Board


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, JEFFREY BRYAN  537 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

The owner of Jimmy D's Sports Bar and Grill, 3901 Rossville Blvd., appeared before the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning for the sixth time over the span of 25 years. After that long, he


Opinion

Something To Think About Regarding Our Defense Spending - And Response

According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies, America spends approximately $597 billion a year on our defense budget.   China spends approximately $145 billion a year on its defense budget.   Russia spends approximately $65 billion a year on its defense budget.   Of the remaining top 15 military spending countries in the world, all are currently

Roy Exum: ‘Uniform Ain’t For Sale’

The way I see it, if hadn't been for Gracie Williams, Alvin York would have been a little tougher than he turned out to be. He grew up in Pall Mall, Tennessee, scant miles from the Kentucky line, and as one of 11 children, his was a hard-scrabble beginning in the rural mountains of the Cumberland Plateau. Oh, it served him well in World War I, which started exactly 100 years ago

Sports

Owls' Whitson Decides To Play Football At Tennessee Tech

Will Whitson, Ooltewah's 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior defensive end and an All-Region 3-3A pick in 2015 and 2016, has decided to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and play football for the Golden Eagles. "I had some options and wanted to see what else might come along," Whitson said Thursday afternoon at Ooltewah High School. "I toured the school and talked to the

Rotary Prep Tennis Today and Saturday at Baylor, McCallie and GPS

Led by defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) Boys and Baylor Girls, the 6 1st annual Chattanooga Rotary Prep Tennis starts today at 8:30 a.m. with singles matches in Divisions A & B at three sites – Baylor, McCallie and GPS. Boys A   (at Baylor): Defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) is the heavy favorite with all six top seeds in singles and two top seeds


