Police Chief Fred Fletcher Announces Retirement Plans

Friday, April 7, 2017

Chattanooga Police Department Chief Fred Fletcher on Friday announced he will retire later this summer, once his three-year contract with the City of Chattanooga is fulfilled. Chief Fletcher was sworn in as chief of police for the Chattanooga Police Department on June 11, 2014, after an extensive national search that netted 77 applicants from 25 states.  


“Serving the brave and selfless men and women of your Chattanooga Police Department as they protect our community has been the absolute highlight of my professional career,” said Chief Fletcher.

 “I have learned a great deal from your police officers and from our Department. I have learned how to be a better cop, a better leader, and a better person.”


During his time in Chattanooga, Chief Fletcher led a comprehensive reorganization of the police department to highlight and elevate internal talent as well as created the department's first unit dedicated to providing services to victims of violence. In addition he prioritized Community Policing strategies to build trust and strengthen relationships throughout the community.


“From day one, I knew Fred Fletcher would be a great police chief. I also knew Fred and his wife Paige would be great members of our community,” said Mayor Andy Berke. “Fred has stood with Chattanooga during some of our darkest days and I say from personal experience, his ability to lead our officers during a crisis situation knows no equal. While I’ll be sad to see him retire, I am grateful for his hard work, commitment, and relentless drive to keep our citizens safe. Fred has assembled an expert leadership team made up of talented, professional, and dedicated officers, and I am confident in their ability to continue to move the Chattanooga Police Department in the right direction.”


Over the last three years, Chief Fletcher has led the department during some of the most challenging times in recent Chattanooga history. In June of 2015, Chattanooga police led the rescue effort following a nine-vehicle crash on 1-75 that killed six people, two of them children. Less than a month later, Chattanooga and CPD officers faced the July 16, 2015 domestic terror attack. In November of last year, Chattanooga police officers worked with Chattanooga Fire Department to rescue students after the Woodmore school bus tragedy.


“I appreciate the time and hard work Chief Fletcher has put in these past three years and he has done just a great job,” said Chattanooga City Councilman and chairman of Public Safety Committee, Chip Henderson. “Police technology has come light years ahead under his command. He’s not a guy who sits behind his desk, but he’s out in the community and really showing his officers that real relationships are built when you step out of your car and talk with the people you serve. On top of that, he really has used the expertise within the police department, identifying talent and cultivating the ideas of officers by putting them into policy and everyday practice.”


Per Chattanooga City Code, the mayor will reappoint Chief Fletcher, offering his name for confirmation by the incoming City Council on April 18. Over the coming weeks, a transition plan will be developed that will include the process for selecting the next chief of police.

 

Chief Fletcher will continue to serve as chief until his contract ends on July 6.


April 7, 2017

Corker: ‘Proud Of Our Nation’ After U.S. Missile Strikes In Syria To Oppose Use Of Chemical Weapons

April 7, 2017

Gregory Mathis, Jr. Pleads Guilty For Assault On Bradley County Sheriff

April 7, 2017

782 Vote Early For 2 City Council Runoffs


In an appearance on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Senator Bob Corker on Friday called the U.S. missile strikes last night in Syria "very successful" in sending a message to the Bashar al-Assad

During an appearance in Bradley County Criminal Court, Gregory Mathis, Jr. pled guilty in front of Judge Andrew Freiberg to the below charges and received the following jail sentence length,

Just 782 early voters showed up for two City Council runoff elections. Early voting for the District 7 and 9 contests ended Thursday. Erskine Oglesby is seeking to defeat District 7 incumbent


Corker, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Syrian War Crimes Accountability Bill

Senators Bob Corker, Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Todd Young (R-In.), and Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) introduced the  Syrian War Crimes Accountability Act  on  Friday  to instruct the Secretary of State to report on war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Syria,

Corker: ‘Proud Of Our Nation’ After U.S. Missile Strikes In Syria To Oppose Use Of Chemical Weapons

In an appearance on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Senator Bob Corker on Friday called the U.S. missile strikes last night in Syria "very successful" in sending a message to the Bashar al-Assad regime against the use of chemical weapons. Senator Corker received a call Thursday evening from President Donald J. Trump in which the senator expressed support for the president's decision

Opinion

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

During a Sunday stroll of downtown Chattanooga, we stopped to view the scenery on the pier at Ross' Landing. While there, I didn't feel so NoogaStrong when I saw how horrible the memorial for our beloved Fallen Five appeared.   Our city has let me down. These heroes gave their lives for this city. Yes, we made a memorial, one that was beautiful in the beginning.  This

Roy Exum: ‘Uniform Ain’t For Sale’

The way I see it, if hadn't been for Gracie Williams, Alvin York would have been a little tougher than he turned out to be. He grew up in Pall Mall, Tennessee, scant miles from the Kentucky line, and as one of 11 children, his was a hard-scrabble beginning in the rural mountains of the Cumberland Plateau. Oh, it served him well in World War I, which started exactly 100 years ago

Sports

Owls' Whitson Decides To Play Football At Tennessee Tech

Will Whitson, Ooltewah's 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior defensive end and an All-Region 3-3A pick in 2015 and 2016, has decided to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and play football for the Golden Eagles. "I had some options and wanted to see what else might come along," Whitson said Thursday afternoon at Ooltewah High School. "I toured the school and talked to the

Rotary Prep Tennis Today and Saturday at Baylor, McCallie and GPS

Led by defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) Boys and Baylor Girls, the 6 1st annual Chattanooga Rotary Prep Tennis starts today at 8:30 a.m. with singles matches in Divisions A & B at three sites – Baylor, McCallie and GPS. Boys A   (at Baylor): Defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) is the heavy favorite with all six top seeds in singles and two top seeds


