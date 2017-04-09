Brush Fire Burns 4 Acres At Sherman Reservation On Missionary Ridge

Sunday, April 9, 2017

A brush fire burned about four acres at Sherman Reservation on the north end of Missionary Ridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded under Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright.

It took 11 Chattanooga fire apparatus to battle the fire due to the terrain.

A Chattanooga Fire Department investigator was on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Also at the scene were the National Parks Service and the Tennessee Department of Forestry due to the fire being at a unit of the Chattanooga-Chickamauga Battlefield.

Hamiltion County Rescue Rehab unit was on the scene to help with firefighter support. Hamilton County EMS was on standby in case of injury. No injuries were reported.

The Chattanooga Police Department helped with traffic control.

No structures were in danger of damage from the fire, according to Battalion Chief Boatwright.

The cause is under investigation.