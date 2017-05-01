Man With 10-Year Drug Sentence Says Young Sons "Will Be The Ones To Suffer"

Monday, May 1, 2017

A man who was handed a 10-year federal prison on Monday for meth sales said, "My two little boys will be the ones to suffer for this - not me."

Cody Minnear appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

The defendant told the judge, "This happened so fast - over a few months. One minute I'm just trying to support myself and the next" (he was under arrest).

He added, "It just got way out of control."

Attorney Sam Robinson said Chattanooga drug dealer Jamie Chuy would give Minnear "more drugs than he asked for."

Judge Mattice said, "Mr. Robinson, are you telling me that drug dealers are predatory?"

Minnear said he told his family to stay away from the sentencing. He said, "I did not want them to have to go through it."