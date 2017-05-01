Amy Cantrell, 49, Identified As Woman's Body Found On Lookout Mountain

Monday, May 1, 2017

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced on Monday, that the GBI Crime Laboratory has made a positive identification of the human remains found by hunters off High Road, Cloudland, Walker County, on Saturday, April 22.

The remains were identified as those of 49-year-old Amy Renee Cantrell of Catoosa County, Ga.



At the time of the discovery, investigators believed the body had been in the woods for about four weeks.



Ms. Cantrell had not been reported missing to law enforcement at the time her body was found.



A vehicle towed from private property in late March was located approximately one mile from where the body was found; the vehicle was registered to Ms. Cantrell.



At this time, the cause and manner of death is undetermined.

