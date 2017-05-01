 Monday, May 1, 2017 71.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Amy Cantrell, 49, Identified As Woman's Body Found On Lookout Mountain

Monday, May 1, 2017

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced on Monday, that the GBI Crime Laboratory has made a positive identification of the human remains found by hunters off High Road, Cloudland, Walker County, on Saturday, April 22.

The remains were identified as those of 49-year-old Amy Renee Cantrell of Catoosa County, Ga.

At the time of the discovery, investigators believed the body had been in the woods for about four weeks.

Ms. Cantrell had not been reported missing to law enforcement at the time her body was found.

A vehicle towed from private property in late March was located approximately one mile from where the body was found; the vehicle was registered to Ms. Cantrell.

At this time, the cause and manner of death is undetermined.


Tennessee Supreme Court Affirms Death Sentence For Premeditated Murder Conviction

The Tennessee Supreme Court has affirmed James Hawkins’s premeditated murder conviction and sentence of death for the 2008 murder of Charlene Gaither, Mr. Hawkins’s long-term girlfriend and the mother of his three children.  In February 2008, Hawkins stabbed Ms. Gaither, in the presence of their twelve-year daughter, in their Memphis apartment. Hawkins made his daughter ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 21-27

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 21-27: 04-21-17 Ronisha Marique Careathers, 27, of 238 West 37th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and window tint violations. 04-23-17 Gary Jacob Hixon, 23, of 215 Hixson Circle, Flintstone arrested for giving false information/date of birth to police officer. 04-24-17 Christopher ... (click for more)

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden? - And Response (2)

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

Do you realize that despite the roar and rage of last night’s storm, we are four inches above normal in rainfall for the year? My garden is green and what’s more there are no drought conditions presently anywhere in all of the United States. Yes, April showers bring May flowers so I don’t know when my garden has been as blessed as I search out the orchids and onions of a brand-new ... (click for more)

Lee Baseball Wins 4-3 In Season Finale

 The Lee University baseball team recorded 14 hits in a 4-3, 10-inning win in its season finale at the University of West Florida. The Flames finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 27-23. With a 13-20 record in the Gulf South Conference, Lee placed ninth in the regular season, two games shy of eighth place and earning a spot in the GSC Tournament. “I’m ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: #8 Tennessee Softball Upends #1 Florida, 5-1

Megan Geer's fourth inning grand slam brought Tennessee back from a 1-0 deficit and the #8 Vols went on to defeat the #1 Florida Gators by a 5-1 margin. Winning pitcher Caylan Arnold pitched five innings in relief for the Volunteers giving up one hit, two base on balls and striking out five. Florida's Aleshia Ocasio went the distance, giving up eight hits, one base ... (click for more)


