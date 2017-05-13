Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR
10301 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN
320 STOTTS RD PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE
7155 SHEPARD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BROCK, CASEY PATRICK
2608 APARTMENT A TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROWNFIELD, DENNIS GLENN
306 CLUBVIEW CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BRUCE, JEREMY RAY
69 KATIE LN LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (UNLAWFUL DRUG PA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES (IMPROPER
---
CLAY, JAMES DAVID
10 W.
MEADOWBROOK DR. APT. 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD NEGLECT
---
COLVIN, JIMMY AARON
73 MCGLOTHEN LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CRAIG, COBY WADE
202 E OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
81 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
5616 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
EAKER, AARON JACOB
26 EASTWOOD COURT RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT
1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ELLIOTT, MAXINE LEA
7446 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)
---
GEBHART, SARA NICOLE
4812 GLENN ROAD DURHAM, 277042400
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1706 MULLBURY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
HAUSLER, PAUL EARNEST
800 RIDGE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, SHARON SAMONE
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA
3740 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT
2904 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, DONNA M
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374213824
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACKSON, ROBERT LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE
5434 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAXWELL, FELICIA ANN
3929 MANOR ROAD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MITCHELL, BRENT LEE
20332 ALABAMA HWY 117 IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
MOORE, STACI MARIE
4933 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN
3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NARD, EDWARD LAMONT
1803 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS
400 A LOWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
PELL, JASON COURTNEY
3640 CHATTANOOGA ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
442 CHEROKEE BLVD APT. 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REED, CHARLES EDWARD
4707 FAIRWOOD LANE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INFLICT HARM UPON A SERVIC
---
RICKS, KEVIN MICAH
5571 TALLENT ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SALGADO, CHRISTOPHER JUN
5302 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY
3017 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SMITH, SHARIK RONALD
32 ROSEN WALD ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO
3512 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STOREY, JUSTIN AARON
2003 VINE ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TEETERS, AMBER SUNSHINE
1957 HARDWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TEETERS, RANDALL EUGENE
1957 HARDWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND
1033 EAST 5TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TWILLEY, DAVID J
2309 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILSON, DWAYNE CURTIS
6631 KEITH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BROCK, CASEY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BROWNFIELD, DENNIS GLENN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CLAY, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, JIMMY AARON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|EAKER, AARON JACOB
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/09/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ELLIOTT, MAXINE LEA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/17/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)
|
|GEBHART, SARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
|
|HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|HAUSLER, PAUL EARNEST
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/31/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEADRICK, SHARON SAMONE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MITCHELL, BRENT LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|MOORE, STACI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NARD, EDWARD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|PELL, JASON COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INFLICT HARM UPON A SERVIC
|
|SALGADO, CHRISTOPHER JUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SMITH, SHARIK RONALD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
|
|SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STOREY, JUSTIN AARON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TEETERS, AMBER SUNSHINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TEETERS, RANDALL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TWILLEY, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/13/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|