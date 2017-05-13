Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

THEFT OF PROPERTY BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BROCK, CASEY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWNFIELD, DENNIS GLENN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CLAY, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT COLVIN, JIMMY AARON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

EAKER, AARON JACOB

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/09/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLIOTT, MAXINE LEA

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/17/1954

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY) GEBHART, SARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) HAUSLER, PAUL EARNEST

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/31/1953

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, SHARON SAMONE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGES, FREDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JACKSON, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/05/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER $1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR MITCHELL, BRENT LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) MOORE, STACI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NARD, EDWARD LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) PELL, JASON COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/01/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INFLICT HARM UPON A SERVIC





SALGADO, CHRISTOPHER JUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/23/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/01/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SMITH, SHARIK RONALD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA) SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOREY, JUSTIN AARON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TEETERS, AMBER SUNSHINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE TEETERS, RANDALL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION