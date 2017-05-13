 Saturday, May 13, 2017 66.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR 
10301 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN 
320 STOTTS RD PALMER, 37365 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE 
7155 SHEPARD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BROCK, CASEY PATRICK 
2608 APARTMENT A TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROWNFIELD, DENNIS GLENN 
306 CLUBVIEW CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BRUCE, JEREMY RAY 
69 KATIE LN LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (UNLAWFUL DRUG PA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES (IMPROPER
---
CLAY, JAMES DAVID 
10 W.

MEADOWBROOK DR. APT. 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD NEGLECT
---
COLVIN, JIMMY AARON 
73 MCGLOTHEN LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CRAIG, COBY WADE 
202 E OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE 
81 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
5616 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
EAKER, AARON JACOB 
26 EASTWOOD COURT RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, ANTOIN LAMONT 
1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ELLIOTT, MAXINE LEA 
7446 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE 
410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)
---
GEBHART, SARA NICOLE 
4812 GLENN ROAD DURHAM, 277042400 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1706 MULLBURY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
HAUSLER, PAUL EARNEST 
800 RIDGE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, SHARON SAMONE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA 
3740 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT 
2904 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, DONNA M 
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F CHATTANOOGA, 374213824 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACKSON, ROBERT LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE 
5434 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAXWELL, FELICIA ANN 
3929 MANOR ROAD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MITCHELL, BRENT LEE 
20332 ALABAMA HWY 117 IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
MOORE, STACI MARIE 
4933 WILLOW LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN 
3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NARD, EDWARD LAMONT 
1803 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS 
400 A LOWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
PELL, JASON COURTNEY 
3640 CHATTANOOGA ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN 
442 CHEROKEE BLVD APT. 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REED, CHARLES EDWARD 
4707 FAIRWOOD LANE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INFLICT HARM UPON A SERVIC
---
RICKS, KEVIN MICAH 
5571 TALLENT ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SALGADO, CHRISTOPHER JUN 
5302 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY 
3017 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SMITH, SHARIK RONALD 
32 ROSEN WALD ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO 
3512 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STOREY, JUSTIN AARON 
2003 VINE ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TEETERS, AMBER SUNSHINE 
1957 HARDWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TEETERS, RANDALL EUGENE 
1957 HARDWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND 
1033 EAST 5TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TWILLEY, DAVID J 
2309 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILSON, DWAYNE CURTIS 
6631 KEITH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

