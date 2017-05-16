Red Bank Passes Design Review Ordinance On 2nd Reading

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - by Gail Perry

As the city continues to grow and prosper, Red Bank officials have determined that a design review ordinance is needed. At the commission meeting on May 2, a vote approved adoption of the new design review ordinance on first reading. At the Thursday night meeting, the ordinance was approved unanimously on the second and final reading. Prior to this new ordinance, any regulations concerning the appearance of development in the commercial areas came from the Red Bank zoning ordinance.

With the increase of commercial development, design standards are needed to guide the city’s appearance as it grows, said Mayor John Roberts. Elements in the ordinance include exterior building materials, façade design, landscaping, trees, areas for parking, sidewalks and signage among other things. The purpose of the ordinance is not only to improve the appearance of the city, but to also raise property values.

The commission was scheduled to have two public hearings on Thursday night, which are required before rezoning property. The owner of 105 W. Newberry St. requested that his property be restored to a commercial designation. He said that the building was zoned commercially when he bought it. He said that he did not know how it got changed to R-1. He still would not have had any idea it had been changed until someone came to him wanting to buy the property, he told the commissioners.

Commissioner Carol Rose said that two years ago the city was remapped to get rid of spot zoning, suggesting that it must have been changed at that time. This is an example of how important it is for the commissioners and the city to pay close attention to zoning, she said. Kenneth Pardue, the owner, said he had been able to use it for a business during the entire time, but would like for the zoning to be compatible with the use in order to sell it.

The owner of two houses adjacent to the property in question had no objections to the rezoning but asked that the condition of the building itself be upgraded and the surrounding yard be cleared of trash and papers that overflow into their yards. Mayor Roberts said the responsibility to maintain the property lies with the owner and that a meeting would take place with Mr. Pardue and Tim Thornbury, director of public works, to remedy any problems, and to identify the screening that will be required. A vote to approve rezoning the property to C-2 was four to one, with Commissioner Rose voting against.

The public hearing to rezone 1700 Ashmore Ave. and 0 Mason Drive from R-1 residential to RT-1 residential townhouse was tabled when the person who requested the change failed to appear at the meeting. City Attorney Arnold Stulce told the commissioners that either the person making the request or a representative must be present at all stages of the rezoning proceedings. If the owner wants to bring it back before the commission, they will be responsible for the cost to advertise the public hearing the second time.

Commissioner Terry Pope announced that the Red Bank swim team sign-ups will be next Sunday at the community center. The municipal swimming pool will open for the summer Saturday, May 27, on Memorial Day Weekend.