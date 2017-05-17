Body Of Missing Teen Found At Bottom Of Sale Creek Bluff; 15-Year-Old Soddy Daisy High Student Had Gone Running On Cumberland Trail

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies early Wednesday located the body of a missing teen off Leggett Road near the bottom of a bluff.

The body has been confirmed to be a juvenile male who was reported missing on Tuesday night in Sale Creek.





Detectives are currently on the scene investigating the circumstances of the death.

His family said the 15-year-old went running on the Cumberland Trail and did not return.

He was a student at Soddy Daisy High School.

Principal Steve Henry said, " A tragedy affected our Soddy Daisy High School family.

"As you may have heard, a 10th grade student was found early this morning. Law enforcement tells us he was found near a bluff on the Cumberland Trail.

"We have extra support staff available to our student body today, and will keep the extra counselors in place as long as they are needed.

"Please keep our school family in your thoughts and prayers."





