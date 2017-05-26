Pool Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation Of Sports Barn North

Friday, May 26, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a reported haz-mat incident at the Sports Barn North on Hamil Road at 6:37 a.m. on Friday.



The fire department responded with several fire companies, including the haz-mat team, and the building was evacuated as a precaution. Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton said an employee was working with some pool chemicals when some of the liquid leaked out of a container. The employee said he breathed in some of the vapors from the liquid and became ill. When the manager learned of the accident, she called 911.The fire department responded with several fire companies, including the haz-mat team, and the building was evacuated as a precaution.





Assistant Chief Danny Hague with special operations said the leak was very small and the cleanup was accomplished quickly. The employee who was injured at the pool was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger North, where he was treated and released for respiratory irritation. The manager was also advised to have herself checked out by a medical professional, just to be on the safe side.

About an hour after the incident began, employees and patrons of the Sports Barn were allowed back into the building.