Pool Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation Of Sports Barn North

Friday, May 26, 2017
- photo by Bruce Garner
Chattanooga firefighters responded to a reported haz-mat incident at the Sports Barn North on Hamil Road at 6:37 a.m. on Friday.
Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton said an employee was working with some pool chemicals when some of the liquid leaked out of a container. The employee said he breathed in some of the vapors from the liquid and became ill. When the manager learned of the accident, she called 911.
The fire department responded with several fire companies, including the haz-mat team, and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Assistant Chief Danny Hague with special operations said the leak was very small and the cleanup was accomplished quickly. The employee who was injured at the pool was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger North, where he was treated and released for respiratory irritation. The manager was also advised to have herself checked out by a medical professional, just to be on the safe side.
 
About an hour after the incident began, employees and patrons of the Sports Barn were allowed back into the building.

A Chattanooga man who drove a car toward a city police officer last year is now facing federal charges. Andre Shaune "Hollywood" Grier, who has a lengthy criminal record, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In the incident in March 2016, police went to the parking lot of Food City on Highway 58 on reports of four children abandoned inside a vehicle. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BALL, WILLIAM JEROME  10208 WYATTS LN APT 6 SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- BANKS, DEONTA D  2208 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

May 26-27 is the 1890’s Day Jamboree in Ringgold. I encourage any reader to attend and enjoy that wonderful community. I love having grown up in Northwest Georgia and celebrating our veterans, including both of my grandfathers who served in WWII.  But I also want to describe how the 1890’s were for my ancestors, living here in a singularly turbulent time. Based on, among ... (click for more)

Two weeks ago there were five suicides and a fatal drug overdose in the same Chattanooga community. That absolutely tears me up inside because I am assured almost every day there is a better answer. I make no secret I struggle with depression and it is real. I want others to see if I can get through the valleys to climb the mountain, they can too. I take medicine every day that ... (click for more)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. --The last time McCallie won a state soccer title before today, - 1999 -  the Blue Tornado seniors were in diapers and couldn't spell s-o-c-c-e-r. Today, they definitely know how to spell c-h-a-m-p-i-o-n as McCallie defeated previously unbeaten MBA, 3-2, here at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex for the D-II AA state crown. MBA (13-1-1) took a 1-0 ... (click for more)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were no team championships to celebrate in the TSSAA Girls State Track Meet here at Dean A Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium Thursday, but there were a whole bunch of individuals who came through with sterling performances and positive results to finish another season with. Perhaps the most sensational performance came from Lennex Walker, that talented ... (click for more)


