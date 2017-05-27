Motorcyclist Dies After Crossing Center Line On Bonny Oaks Drive

Saturday, May 27, 2017

A motorcyclist died after crossing the center line on Bonny Oaks Drive on Friday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:43 p.m. to a traffic crash at 7100 Bonny Oaks Dr.

A Jeep Renegade driven by 33-year-old Christina L. Cangelier was traveling east on Bonny Oaks Drive when a Suzuki motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck the Jeep head on.

The motorcycle continued on and left the roadway, coming to rest off the side of the road.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ms. Cangelier had minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

Officers with the Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist will not be released until next of kin are notified.



