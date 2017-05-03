 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 69.6°F   clear   Clear

Red Bank Heating Up As Desirable Place To Live; Emergency Repairs May Be Necessary At Dayton Boulevard, Ashland Terrace

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 - by Gail Perry

In the seven years that Mayor John Roberts has been involved with the Red Bank government, he said the number of parcels of back tax property sold in the Hamilton County tax sales has continuously declined. And property values in Red Bank are going up, he said at the commission meeting Tuesday night with houses now selling fast and with multiple offers.

 

Compared to previous years, the dwindling number of parcels delinquent in property tax is a good thing for the city, said Mayor Roberts.

City Attorney Arnold Stulce added that it is extraordinary that taxes have not been paid on only two parcels this year. He said it is evidence that there is no inventory of back tax property in Red Bank.

 

The city is planning to do road work in some problem areas. The commission authorized emergency repairs to the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Ashland Terrace. Director of Public Works Tim Thornbury said that Stringer’s Branch flows under the intersection and a failure in the box culvert that resulted in cracking has been noticed. The city has structural engineers scheduled for Wednesday to evaluate the problem and recommend how to fix it. Based upon their recommendations, if it becomes necessary to close the roads for the repairs, Mr. Thornbury said that road closure announcements would be publicized and Signal Mountain residents would be notified of the diverted traffic at the busy intersection.

 

The city will also fix a dip in the 4900 block of McCahill Road that has been the cause of many complaints. The commissioners approved entering into a contract with ADI Pavement LLC to do the work.

 

On first reading, the commission unanimously voted to adopt the new Red Bank design review ordinance. With continuing growth and increased commercial development, design standards are needed that will guide the city’s future appearance. Elements in the ordinance include standards regarding sidewalks, exterior building materials and façade design among other things.

 

Another vote approved the acceptance of a $1,000 donation from Tom and Kim Quillen through the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. The money is designated to be used for enhancements to the Stringer’s Ridge Trail.

 

Many problems have occurred because of the recent heavy rains, said City Manager Randall Smith. A rain gauge used by the city measured 15 inches that fell in the last month resulting in stormwater issues, and over 50 downed trees. The problems and damage that all the rain caused has instigated discussion about Red Bank’s infrastructure, said the city manager.

 

Mr. Smith has also completed a first draft of the city’s budget for fiscal year 2018. He termed it a “needs-based budget” that does not require a property tax increase. It does include some extra expenditures that are needed to move the city forward, he said. The budget will be put on the city’s website for residents to review. Dates will be advertised for budget workshops that will be open to the public.

 

The Red Bank Jubilee and Moon Pie Festival will be Saturday, as will be the Red Bank Police Expo. Police Chief Tim Christol said there is not room to use cars, but a course for use with “impaired glasses” and a tricycle, will demonstrate distracted driving. Swim Team sign-up will take place at the community center on Sunday and on May 21 from 2-4 p.m.

 

 


May 3, 2017

In a revote, the County Commission on Wednesday chose Andrew Basler for a magistrate position in a 7-2 vote. The revote was necessary after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each last Wednesday. The tie was between attorney Basler and Bob Davis. Supporting attorney Basler initially were Jim Fields, Joe Graham, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley. For attorney Davis ... (click for more)

Highway 58 VFD Puts Out A Barn Fire

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning at 6108 Hwy. 60. Highway 58 VFD arrived and half of the barn was on fire. Fire officials reported firefighters quickly laid hose lines and established a tanker shuttle to transport water to the fire scene. The barn was used to store bales of hay and farming equipment. No injuries ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump Bucks To Point Park!

Donald Trump said on Monday that if Andrew Jackson could have hung around for another 16 years, “Old Hickory” could have talked everybody out of having the Civil War. Trump was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito and said he felt like the nation’s seventh President could have worked things out. Of course, the media Lefties immediately went nuts, pointing ... (click for more)

Sports

Boseman, Raschke Power Lady Owls Past Lady 'Canes 11-0

Ooltewah turned the tables on rival East Hamilton on Tuesday. Kayla Boseman threw a one-hit shutout, belted a two-run home run in a seven-run third inning and the Lady Owls routed the Lady Hurricanes 11-0 and claimed the 2017 District 5-3A softball regular-season championship and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that begins Friday at Walker Valley High School. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)


