Red Bank Heating Up As Desirable Place To Live; Emergency Repairs May Be Necessary At Dayton Boulevard, Ashland Terrace

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 - by Gail Perry

In the seven years that Mayor John Roberts has been involved with the Red Bank government, he said the number of parcels of back tax property sold in the Hamilton County tax sales has continuously declined. And property values in Red Bank are going up, he said at the commission meeting Tuesday night with houses now selling fast and with multiple offers.

Compared to previous years, the dwindling number of parcels delinquent in property tax is a good thing for the city, said Mayor Roberts.

City Attorney Arnold Stulce added that it is extraordinary that taxes have not been paid on only two parcels this year. He said it is evidence that there is no inventory of back tax property in Red Bank.

The city is planning to do road work in some problem areas. The commission authorized emergency repairs to the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Ashland Terrace. Director of Public Works Tim Thornbury said that Stringer’s Branch flows under the intersection and a failure in the box culvert that resulted in cracking has been noticed. The city has structural engineers scheduled for Wednesday to evaluate the problem and recommend how to fix it. Based upon their recommendations, if it becomes necessary to close the roads for the repairs, Mr. Thornbury said that road closure announcements would be publicized and Signal Mountain residents would be notified of the diverted traffic at the busy intersection.

The city will also fix a dip in the 4900 block of McCahill Road that has been the cause of many complaints. The commissioners approved entering into a contract with ADI Pavement LLC to do the work.

On first reading, the commission unanimously voted to adopt the new Red Bank design review ordinance. With continuing growth and increased commercial development, design standards are needed that will guide the city’s future appearance. Elements in the ordinance include standards regarding sidewalks, exterior building materials and façade design among other things.

Another vote approved the acceptance of a $1,000 donation from Tom and Kim Quillen through the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. The money is designated to be used for enhancements to the Stringer’s Ridge Trail.

Many problems have occurred because of the recent heavy rains, said City Manager Randall Smith. A rain gauge used by the city measured 15 inches that fell in the last month resulting in stormwater issues, and over 50 downed trees. The problems and damage that all the rain caused has instigated discussion about Red Bank’s infrastructure, said the city manager.

Mr. Smith has also completed a first draft of the city’s budget for fiscal year 2018. He termed it a “needs-based budget” that does not require a property tax increase. It does include some extra expenditures that are needed to move the city forward, he said. The budget will be put on the city’s website for residents to review. Dates will be advertised for budget workshops that will be open to the public.

The Red Bank Jubilee and Moon Pie Festival will be Saturday, as will be the Red Bank Police Expo. Police Chief Tim Christol said there is not room to use cars, but a course for use with “impaired glasses” and a tricycle, will demonstrate distracted driving. Swim Team sign-up will take place at the community center on Sunday and on May 21 from 2-4 p.m.