 Wednesday, May 31, 2017 84.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


ISO Rating Drops To Class 3 In Whitfield County Sept. 1

Property Owners To See Drop In Homeowner's Insurance Bill

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - by Mitch Talley

Property owners in Whitfield County can look forward to a big savings soon on their homeowner’s insurance bills, thanks to an upcoming change in the county’s ISO rating. 

County Commission Chairman Lynn Laughter received word Friday from the Insurance Services Office, which said a recent analysis of the county’s fire suppression delivery system has been completed and Whitfield County’s ISO rating has dropped to a Class 3 from a Class 5. 

"That’s huge,” said Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien. “We had hoped to drop to a Class 4, so we are very excited to hear that we actually are going down to a Class 3.” 

The new rating takes effect on Sept. 1. 

“ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program plays an important role in the underwriting process at insurance companies,” said Alex Shubert, manager, National Processing Center, ISO. “In fact, most U.S. insurers – including the largest ones – use PPC information as part of their decision-making when deciding what business to write, coverages to offer, or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance.” 

Chief O’Brien said the new rating – which will place the county in the top 11 percent nationwide - should lead to lower insurance rates for homeowners and commercial property owners, by as much as 20 to 25 percent, and he urged residents to contact their insurance companies after Sept. 1 to be sure the change is reflected in their premiums. 

“Earning a better ISO rating takes years of work,” Chief O’Brien explained. “The department started as a full volunteer service back in the early ’70s, then it became a county department where one person was duty  at each station Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the rest of the time it was still volunteer. Then we moved to a 24-hour shift with one man on every truck, and now we’ve progressed to two men on every truck. It’s been a long, slow process.” 

But one that has been well worth the effort, he said. 

The chief  praised residents for being willing to fund an increase in staffing levels (to 25 firefighters from 14 per 24-hour shift) through the special fire tax, as well as approving the 2015 SPLOST that is paying for new radio communications equipment and two new ladder trucks, as well as new turnout gear and other badly needed equipment for firefighters. 

“It’s not just, hey, let’s drop a lot of money in the fire department because we want a good one,” Chief O’Brien said. “You actually get a reward if you have a good fire department – you pay less on your homeowner’s insurance. 

“You can have a class 5 department and be okay with it and give the money to the large insurance companies,” he said, “or you can pay the money right here in your community and have a better class 3 department. That way you’ve got more people working, you’ve got the protection when these storms come through, and you have us running medical calls. I mean, there’s so much more than just fighting fire that we do.” 

The new rating will affect a large portion of the county, though Chief O’Brien did point out that four areas will remain at a higher ISO for now. “If a structure is more than five miles from a fire station, it’ll remain Class 10,” he said. 

Two of those areas – Cohutta and Riverbend – should see lower ISO ratings when two new fire stations open in 2018, and homeowners along the Whitfield-Catoosa line could drop to a Class 5 rating if an automatic aid agreement with Catoosa is worked out. 

“When you spend money on a fire department to improve your ISO rating,” the chief said, “you’re gonna see the result. Yeah, you may be paying the government more, but you’re saving in a different account in your home budget. And that’s what I think is just great about whoever built this ISO system.” 

SAMPLE INSURANCE PREMIUM DATA 

Last year, Chief O’Brien gathered the following data about potential insurance premium savings for the median home value here. 

Class 5 department with frame construction, $150,000 value – premium is $843
Class 4 department with frame construction, $150,000 value – premium is $677
Savings of $166, or 24.5 percent reduction 

Class 5 department with masonry veneer, $150,000 value – premium is $775
Class 4 department with masonry veneer, $150,000 value – premium is $625
Savings of $150, or 24 percent reduction   

HOW THE ISO RATING IS FORMULATED 

Insurance companies use ISO ratings to help establish fair premiums for fire insurance – generally offering lower premiums in communities with better protection. By offering economic benefits for communities that invest in their firefighting services, the ISO program provides an additional incentive for improving and maintaining public fire protection. Under the ISO program, called the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule, communities can score between 1 and 10, with Class 1 being the most exemplary and Class 10 being the least. Historically, residential communities with the worst ISO ratings have had fire losses that were more than twice the amount of losses in communities with the best ratings, according to studies conducted by ISO. Here’s how ISO comes up with the rating. 

Fire Department (50 points) – Focus is on a community’s fire suppression capabilities based on the fire department’s first-alarm response and initial attack to minimize potential loss. 

Water Supply (40 points) – ISO evaluates the community’s water supply system to determine the adequacy for fire suppression purposes. Also considered are hydrant size, type, and installation, as well as the frequency and completeness of hydrant inspection and flow-testing programs. 

Emergency Communications System  (10 points) – A review of the emergency communications system focuses on the community’s facilities and support for handling and dispatching alarms for structure fires. 


May 31, 2017

ISO Rating Drops To Class 3 In Whitfield County Sept. 1

May 31, 2017

Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

May 31, 2017

Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"


Property owners in Whitfield County can look forward to a big savings soon on their homeowner’s insurance bills, thanks to an upcoming change in the county’s ISO rating.  County Commission ... (click for more)

Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was ... (click for more)

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

ISO Rating Drops To Class 3 In Whitfield County Sept. 1

Property owners in Whitfield County can look forward to a big savings soon on their homeowner’s insurance bills, thanks to an upcoming change in the county’s ISO rating.  County Commission Chairman Lynn Laughter received word Friday from the Insurance Services Office, which said a recent analysis of the county’s fire suppression delivery system has been completed and Whitfield ... (click for more)

Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was charged with four counts of felonious reckless endangerment, DUI, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals’ Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Explode Offensively In 11-0 Win Over Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Ryan Strausborger had three hits and scored three runs, and Fernando Romero allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts (28-22) beat the Birmingham Barons (16-3) 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lookouts jumped out to an early lead and would never look back as starter Romero delivered his best start of the season. Chattanooga went on to batter ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors