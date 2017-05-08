 Monday, May 8, 2017 80.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Planning Commission Recommends Approval For Rezoning For New Humane Society Site

Monday, May 8, 2017

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for rezoning to allow the Humane Educational Society to move out of its old quarters on Highland Park Avenue to a new kennel on 6.8 acres off Harrison Pike.

The location on Randolph Circle is south of Highway 153.

Bob Citrullo, HES executive director, said the group agreed to recommendations made by the planning staff and by City Councilman Russell Gilbert.

There will not be a cremation smokestack on site. He said the cremation will be carried out by a "less offensive" method that has no emissions.

He said there will not be barking dogs at night because the animals will be indoors. During the day, some will be outside for exercise, however.

Officials said there would be a one-story building on the east portion of the lot as well as outdoor yards toward the center of the property. Existing vegetation would be retained on the western portion of the property.

The building would contain about 35,000 square feet.

The owner of nearby townhomes said he is an HES fan, but had some concerns from tenants, including the barking issue. 


The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for rezoning to allow the Humane Educational Society to move out of its old quarters on Highland Park Avenue to a new kennel on 6.8 acres off Harrison Pike. The location on Randolph Circle is south of Highway 153. Bob Citrullo, HES executive director, said the group agreed to recommendations made by the planning staff

