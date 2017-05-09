Catoosa County Inmate Sought After Walking Off Work Detail On Monday

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Catoosa County inmate Bryan Gary Duke was on a work detail at the Catoosa County Commissioner’s Office on Monday. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Duke walked away from the detail out of a side entrance.

It is believed that Duke was picked up in a vehicle by an unknown individual. Employees in the Commissioner’s Office found Duke’s orange inmate uniform near an exit door.

Bryan Gary Duke is described as being a 49-year-old white male with blond hair and green eyes. He is 5’09” tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has a raven tattooed on his left arm. His last known address was the Cloud Springs Lodge located at 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold.

Duke was incarcerated in the Catoosa County Jail for being convicted and sentenced to serve five years for the offenses of theft by receiving, giving false information, and obstruction of a police officer.

Anyone with information about Bryan Gary Duke is asked to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706 935-2424 or 706 935-2323.