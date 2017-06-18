Man Working On Motorcycle Starts His Outbuilding On Fire

Sunday, June 18, 2017

A homeowner working on his motorcycle accidentally started a fire in his outbuilding Sunday evening. Dallas Bay VFD arrived at 414 Sevier St. in Soddy Daisy at 9:54 p.m. where an outbuilding and two vehicles were on fire.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and alleviate the fire from spreading to the house.

Dallas Bay VFD officials reported the homeowner, Mr. Cox, was working on his motorcycle. He explained he added gas to the motorcycle and tried to start it when sparks flew in the air.

Startled, Mr. Cox dropped the gas can which caused the flashover and spread throughout the outbuilding.

No injuries were reported. The outbuilding is a total loss with two vehicles with significant damage. The outbuilding was used to house his tools and welding equipment.

The damages are estimated at $8,000 and Mr. Cox is insured.